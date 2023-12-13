Clash Royale December 13 update: Every Princess Tower changes you need to know

Clash Royale brought a transformative shift in the battlefield dynamics as the game introduced an unprecedented December 13 update. The iconic Princess Tower is undergoing a transformation, morphing into the innovative Tower Princess card. This modification marks the advent of a new era in Clash Royale, the era of Tower Troops.

In this article, we provide every detail regarding the modifications that Supercell has released so far.

December 13 update in Clash Royale: Tower Troops details

Reason to change the Princess Tower

The alteration to the Princess Tower serves as a prelude to the introduction of Tower Troops in the December 13 update. Players will soon experience the strategic dynamics of utilizing diverse Tower Troops in battles. These Troops will be an essential addition to every battle deck and are set to redefine the gameplay landscape.

Understanding Tower Troops

In the midst of battle, Tower Troops assume the role of distinct cards that defend from atop the two Crown Towers. A unique facet of these Troops is that they remain concealed until the commencement of the battle, adding an element of surprise to strategic planning. Each Tower Troop boasts a distinctive ability, contributing to the tactical richness of Clash Royale battles.

Beyond the battlefield, Tower Troops carve a niche as a novel card slot in battle decks, necessitating players to integrate them into their strategies. Much like other cards, Tower Troops can be leveled up and upgraded through the accumulation of Gold.

The upgrade process

Upon the implementation of the December 13 update, the existing Princess Tower seamlessly transforms into a Tower Princess card mirroring the level of the player's King Tower. As players progress through the King's Journey and attain a new King Tower Level, they receive Tower Princess cards and Gold, facilitating upgrades to match the King Tower Level.

However, Tower Troops have a level cap in sync with the King Tower Level, preventing players from over-leveling their Towers. For instance, if a player possesses a Level 12 King Tower, their Tower Troop cannot exceed Level 12.

Discovering Tower Troops

Players eager to enhance their Tower Troop collection can now look forward to Tower Troop Chests, a new chest type integrating into the Chest Cycle. This addition in the December 13 update promises exciting opportunities to unlock and advance Tower Troops, enhancing the overall game experience.

Magic Items and Tower Troops

While Magic Items have become a staple in the arsenal of Clash Royale players, it's essential to note that most magic items are incompatible with Tower Troops. An exception to this rule is the Magic Coin, which offers players a unique tool for optimizing their Tower Troop progression.

With the arrival of Tower Troops in the December 13 update, players can anticipate a shift in strategic dynamics and an enriched gaming experience.

Furthermore, a new Tower Troop will be released on January 1, 2023, alongside a new evolution.