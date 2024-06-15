Clash Royale Goblin Curse spell: Ability, stats, and more

The Clash Royale Goblin Curse spell will be released with the game's 2024 Q2 update, as per RoyaleAPI, a website that offers information regarding this title's decks, players, and more. It will focus on turning enemy troops into Goblins. Unlike the Party Rocket, which instantly converts foes into friendly Goblins, this spell will first deal damage over time and then convert the defeated troops into those units.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Clash Royale Goblin Curse spell, including its ability and stats.

The ability of Clash Royale Goblin Curse spell

The Clash Royale Goblin Curse spell will be an epic rarity card that costs 2 Elixir and introduces a distinctive mechanic: dealing damage over time to enemy troops within its radius and transforming them into Goblins when they've been beaten. This conversion creates additional troops for players during a battle.

The spell lasts for six seconds, dealing consistent damage and maximizing its impact on clustered enemy troops. The 50% damage bonus against troops further enhances this spell's effectiveness. This makes it particularly potent when used in combination with other damage sources, helping you quickly clear swarms of low-hitpoint enemies.

Stats of Clash Royale Goblin Curse spell

Required stats (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

At upgrade level 11, the Goblin Curse has a duration of six seconds and a radius of four tiles, which is slightly larger than the Poison spell's 3.5 tiles. It deals 25 HP of damage per second to troops, amounting to 150 damage over its entire duration. When targeting towers, it inflicts 5 HP of damage per second, totaling 30 damage over six seconds.

Additionally, the spell has a 50% damage bonus to enemy troops, although this bonus does not apply to Crown Towers. The damage is delivered in six ticks over the spell’s duration, providing consistent and cumulative damage to affected units.

Comparison with other spells

Barbarian affected by Goblin Curse spell (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

When comparing the Clash Royale Goblin Curse to other spells, it has a distinctive edge due to its unique ability to transform destroyed enemy troops into Goblins. While its damage per Elixir ratio may not seem appealing at first glance, the additional effects this item offers significantly enhance its overall value.

For example, the Goblin Curse deals 150 damage to troops and 30 damage to towers, which is lower than spells like Zap and Arrows. However, its 50% damage bonus helps in quickly eliminating enemy troops when combined with other damage sources.

In terms of raw damage, the Goblin Curse falls short compared to more potent spells like Fireball and Poison, which deal higher troop and tower damage. Yet, the ability to transform enemy troops into Goblins provides a strategic advantage during battles, especially against swarm units like Skeletons, Bats, Spear Goblins, and Minions.

