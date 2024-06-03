Clash Royale Season 60 (June 2024): All events dates and details explained

The Clash Royale Season 60 began on June 3, 2024, and will feature four events in total. These events are mostly focused on the latest Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution, highlighting the effects and importance of the card. It will evolve the meta as players will induct new strategies to use the evolution ability of the card.

This article highlights the nuances of every event that will be featured in the Clash Royale Season 60.

All Clash Royale Season 60 events detail

1) Goblin Barrel Evolution Launch event

Latest card evolution (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

This inaugural event of Clash Royale Season 60 is currently live for the next seven days. This event introduced the 18th card evolution within the game, transforming the traditional Goblin Barrel card by adding a special ability that allows players to throw two barrels instead of one to confuse opponents and attack their Towers.

Trending

The first barrel has a regular group of three normal Goblins while the second one contains three decoy Goblins who have 60% less health and have similar attack capacity compared to the normal Goblins.

The event details are given below:

Event date: 3 June - 10 June

3 June - 10 June Challenge date: 7 June - 10 June

2) Goblin Buffs event

Group of Goblins (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

The Goblin Buffs event will commence on June 10, 2024, after the conclusion of the previous event. Throughout this event, all the major Goblin-related cards will get buffs that will elevate their status within the game. Players will likely use Goblin-dominated decks for this event, which will end after a week.

The event details are given below:

Event date: 10 June - 17 June

10 June - 17 June Challenge date: 14 June - 17 June

3) Classic Decks Evolution event

Expand Tweet

The third event in Clash Royale Season 60 will begin on June 17 and feature lots of classic evolution-centered decks. While most of the details of this event are not revealed yet, players can expect Supercell to alter the number of allowed evolution cards for a deck to make the competition more interesting.

All details regarding the Classic Decks Evolution event are given below:

Event date: 17 June - 24 June

17 June - 24 June Challenge date: 21 June - 24 June

4) Goblin Party Hut event

Hut that produces Goblins (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

Following the theme of Clash Royale Season 60, the Goblin Party Hut event will center around a Goblin-related card that shares the same name as the event. This card will likely have special buffs during this period that will allow it to spawn stronger Goblins from the hut.

The remaining details of this event are given below:

Event date: 24 June - 1 July

24 June - 1 July Challenge date: 28 June - 1 July

Check out more articles related to Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback