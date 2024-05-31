Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution: Ability, stats, and more

The Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution will be introduced in season 60, featuring the 18th card evolution within the game. This card will transform the traditional Goblin Barrel into a more optimized version of itself. As per the RoyaleAPI, this card will debut on June 3, 2024, at the beginning of the new season. Similar to the Clash Royale Wizard Evolution, the card will also be featured across several events in the upcoming month.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution, including its ability, stats, and more.

Added ability of Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution

Card overview (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

The Evolution ability of this card allows players to launch decoy Goblins alongside the main Goblins in different Barrels, attacking the opponent's Towers in mirrored positions. This means if players target the left Tower with the main Goblin Barrel, the decoy will target the enemy's right Tower.

While both Barrels are in the air, opponents won't be able to distinguish between them, giving the main Goblins a defensive advantage. The decoy Goblins will be the toy version of the regular Goblins, carrying the daggers in their hand.

Stats of Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution

Required stats (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

The stats of the main Goblin Barrel will match those of the traditional Goblin Barrel card. It will have a range of 1.5 tiles and feature three Goblins, each with 202 HP, 0.91 hits per second, and 109 DPS (damage per second).

In contrast, the second barrel will carry three decoy Goblins with a 1.5-tile range. These decoy Goblins will attack the opponent's Tower at the same rate and deal similar damage, with 0.91 hits per second and 109 DPS. However, their health will differentiate them from the main Goblins, as they will have approximately 40% of the regular Goblins' health, amounting to 81 HP.

Evolution cycle and how to unlock

The Clash Royale Goblin Barrel Evolution card will have a 2 card cycle, so one in every three deployments will be the evolved version during a match.

Players can unlock this card by collecting six Wild Shards for the Goblin Barrel, which can be obtained by purchasing the Diamond Pass Royale. These Shards are also available in Level Up Chests, Season Shops, and other sources.

