The best Goblin Giant decks in Clash Royale utilize this card's tanking potential to build a massive push and overwhelm your enemies. Considering you need six elixir to play the Goblin Giant in the arena, which is a massive investment, you need to know how to play this troop efficiently and place which support units behind it to make the most out of every push.
This article will walk you through the best Goblin Giant decks in Clash Royale, including all the cards you need to play the deck and their elixir costs.
5 best Goblin Giant decks in Clash Royale
Listed below are some of the best Goblin Giant decks in Clash Royale:
1) Goblin Giant with Evo Zap and Evo Bomber
Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir.
- Zap Evolution: Costs two elixir.
- Goblin Giant: Costs six elixir.
- Giant Skeleton: Costs six elixir.
- Minions: Costs three elixir.
- Little Prince: Costs three elixir.
- Lightning: Costs six elixir.
- Fisherman: Costs three elixir.
2) Goblin Giant Sparky with Evo BatsDeck 2 (Image via Supercell)
Average Elixir cost: This is one of the best Goblin Giant decks in Clash Royale and has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.
Cards required to build this deck:
- Bats Evolution: Costs two elixir
- Knight Evolution: Costs three elixir
- Little Prince: Costs three elixir
- Rage: Costs two elixir
- Mini Pekka: Costs four elixir
- Arrows: Costs three elixir
- Sparky: Costs six elixir
- Goblin Giant: Costs six elixir
3) Goblin Giant with Evo ArchersDeck 3 (Image via Supercell || Royale API)
Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.
- Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.
- Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.
- Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.
- Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.
- Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.
- Fireball: This card costs four elixir.
- Rage: This card costs two elixir.
4) Goblin Giant with SparkyDeck 4 (Image via Supercell || Royale API)
Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.0.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.
- Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.
- Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.
- Fireball: This card costs four elixir.
- Minions: This card costs three elixir.
- Sparky: This card costs six elixir.
- Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.
- Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir.
5) Goblin Giant with Bowler and LightningDeck 5 (Image via Supercell)
Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Goblin Giant decks in Clash Royale and has an average elixir cost of 3.8.
Cards needed to build this deck:
- Bowler: This card costs five elixir.
- Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.
- Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.
- Goblins: This card costs two elixir.
- Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.
- Lightning: This card costs six elixir.
- Minions: This card costs three elixir.
- Rage: This card costs two elixir.
