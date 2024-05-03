Clash Royale Season 59: Release date, events, and more

The Clash Royale Season 59 will feature four events, several new emotes, and some in-game items. It is aptly known as the Magic Mayhem season because most of the events featured in it focus on the magical element within the game. Additionally, the latest card evolution and the new spell will be featured during these events.

This article covers all the details regarding the upcoming Clash Royale Season 59, including the release date, events, and more.

Release date of Clash Royale Season 59

Expand Tweet

With the conclusion of ongoing Season 58, the upcoming Clash Royale Season 59 will begin on May 6, 2024, and will conclude on June 3, 2024. Players can boost their deck with the enhanced troop, and new spell for dominating this season.

All events in Clash Royale Season 59

1) Void Launch event

Void Launch (Image via Royale API || Supercell)

The first event of this Season will initiate on May 6, 2024. It will feature the upcoming Clash Royale Void Spell which targets all the troops within a 2.5-tile radius for three consecutive beams. The damage caused by these beams is related to the opposition's troop's positions on the battlefield. This Spell will shift the gaming meta and players will use it with new strategies in this event.

Event date: May 6 - May 13

May 6 - May 13 Challenge date: May 11 - May 13

2) Wizard Evo Draft event

Wizard Evo Draft (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

This event will introduce the seventeenth card evolution within the game. The evolved Wizard will have a shield upon deployment that will protect him from opponent's attacks. When the health of this shield diminishes, it will explode damaging nearby troops and pushing them back.

This area denial ability of the Clash Royale Evolved Wizard will allow him to clear swarms of low-hitpoint enemy units. Additionally, it will also knock back heavy units through the explosion.

Event date: May 13 - May 20

May 13 - May 20 Challenge date: May 17 - May 20

Read more: Best Clash Royale Card Evolutions

3) Spell Cauldron event

Spell Cauldron (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

The Spell Cauldron event will likely increase the importance of Wizard Evolution within the game. The rules of this event haven't been released, but players can expect it to feature various spells across the battlefield to boost their army composition.

Event date: May 20 - May 27

May 20 - May 27 Challenge date: May 24 - May 27

4) TriWizard Showdown event

TriWizard Showdown (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

The last event of Clash Royale Season 59 will begin on May 27 and will conclude in the first week of June 2024. As the name suggests, it will feature an intense competition between three types of Wizard.

The Ice Wizard and Electro Wizard will try to reclaim their fame which they will likely lose after the release of the Wizard's Evolution. Players will get to compete the fire, ice, and electric nature of these three Wizards against each other in a battle for supremacy.

Event date: May 27 - June 3

May 27 - June 3 Challenge date: May 31 - June 3

Check out more articles related to Clash Royale: