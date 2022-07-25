Clash Royale Triple Draft Tournament: Details, rewards, and more 

One of the most popular mobile games, Clash Royale, features fresh troop cards, in-game challenges, tournaments, and quick real-time gameplay. Players can put their skills to the test and win unique rewards by completing specific challenges and tournaments.

The latest 1v1 tournament in the game lets players earn rewards while experimenting with different tournament decks and cards thanks to the Clash Royale Triple Draft Tournament.

Unlike normal challenges, the Triple Draft Tournament allows players to gain access to a unique emote and a variety of resources by finishing towards the top of the leaderboard. Read on to learn about the the details of the most recent Clash Royale tournament and its rewards.

A complete breakdown of Clash Royale's Triple Draft Tournament

Players engage in the Triple Draft Tournament, a unique monthly tournament in Clash Royale, using random cards to win matches and gain rewards. The Triple Draft Tournament was first introduced by the game's creators in March 2022, and allowed players to test new battle battles while also earning special rewards like chests, cards, gold, emotes and more.

The in-game Triple Draft Tournament description is as follows:

"For each round of the draft, you will select one card out of three cards. After 8 rounds, you will have the full deck to play! Win as many battles as you can to earn Rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote and 100000 bonus gold!"

Only players with a King level of 8 or higher are eligible to play the Triple Draft Tournament. Unlike the Sudden Death Challenge, where players must first choose a tournament deck before engaging in combat, players can draw all eight cards.

Three cards are dealt to each player, and they must select one. This gives players the option to select 24 cards to complete the 8-card battle deck.

In a 1v1 challenge of this nature, players cannot choose their deck before the game begins. Instead, players must select one of the three cards shown on the screen before the actual battle starts. In contrast to earlier challenges, participants can see the troop selections that their rivals made in this draft challenge.

The card options, which could be ones players haven't yet unlocked, will be provided to them at random and will range from Common to Champion. Only that particular battle may be used with these cards.

This way, players can engage in as many battles as they wish, earning rewards such as chests, cards, magical items, gold, gems, and more.

Triple Draft Tournament Rewards

RoyaleAPI @RoyaleAPI Triple Draft is back in Clash Royale — here are the best cards in each category! on.royaleapi.com/3draftbest Triple Draft is back in Clash Royale — here are the best cards in each category! on.royaleapi.com/3draftbest https://t.co/v6kM51MzzK

There are two prize tiers for this event: free and bonus. All winners of tournament bouts will earn complimentary prizes. However, additional prizes are only accessible to players who invest 500 Gems to enter the Bonus tier.

Players that finish in the top 100 of the tournament's points table will also receive special awards. The many prizes for the Triple Draft Tournament in Clash Royale include the following:

Top 100 players will receive a unique emote and 100,000 gold.

Magical items, gold, gems, and chests are among the free tier rewards.

Special chests, additional gold, gems, wild cards, magic items, troop cards, and more are among the bonus rewards.

For 24 hours after the tournament has ended, participants can purchase 500 gems to acquire the bonus tier goodies.

It is recommended that every level 8 or higher participant in Clash Royale take part in the Triple Draft Tournament, which is quite a fun event. Players have the chance to acquire free gold, gems, special chests, and magic items. To create a powerful 8-card tournament deck and prevail in battles, players need to strategize well and choose the greatest card combinations.

