"Clearly they are automaton spies": Helldivers 2 player has hilarious response to Malevelon Creek cape negative reactions

The struggle endured by the soldiers of Super Earth in their fight for Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2 is well-known. This Automaton-infested planet has been home to some of the most serious fighting in Helldivers 2. To commemorate their Helldivers' efforts, Super Earth's president gifted a cape.

This item has received some mixed feedback from the community, with some even stating that anyone wearing that cape would instantly be kicked out of their lobby. However, one Helldiver had the perfect response to it all.

Reddit user GiantSlayer put his foot down and clapped back at those criticizing the cape, saying:

Clearly, they are automaton spies, seething with rage at their loss at Malevelon Creek.

Helldivers 2 player claps back at those criticizing the Malevelon Creek cape

While the debate raged on, people continued to criticize the new cape. GiantSlayer rose in defense of the new cosmetic, and the community agreed with their response and chimed in with their own sarcastic remarks.

This cape is more about what it represents than its aesthetic. The invasion of Malevelon Creek has been one of the most significant events in Helldivers 2 since it came out. Players will now have something to remember it.

Moreover, the Helldivers now have a Malevelon Creek Memorial Day; this just gives them more of an excuse to ransack any planet that has increased Automaton presence.

Players should start wearing the Malevelon Creek cape to prove they're not spies (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@helldivers2)

Super Earth will now concentrate its forces to protect the newly liberated Malevelon Creek. They only got their hands on the planet after two attempts and will surely be in no hurry to lose their grip on it. On the other hand, a new Major Order also made its way into the game, and the people were preparing to fight for Tibit.

However, Tibit was lost as most Helldivers were on Terminid planets, while some were still dealing with the alien threats on Malevelon Creek. The Automaton enemy types lose one planet and immediately take over another. The Helldivers will have their hands full over the coming days as they try to rid the land of these bots.

Such rapidly changing events are also an example of just how well-thought-out Helldivers 2's live service model is.

