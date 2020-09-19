COD: Black Ops Cold War — where to find sharks

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer alpha build event is underway. Two multiplayer playlists are available in the alpha for COD: Black Ops Cold War. Core Moshpit is the standard mix of game play modes, with classic COD modes such as Kill Confirmed, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Domination. Combined Arms Domination is a massive version of Domination with up to 24 players on larger maps.

Players are rampaging through several of these new maps, testing the waters of the next COD release. Speaking of waters, a nice Easter Egg has been found in the COD alpha. Players have found that they are not alone in the waters of one of the new COD maps. In fact, the water is infested with sharks.

Where to find the shark in COD: Black Ops Cold War

(Image Credit: Activision)

Players will need to take a swim in order to find it. One Combined Arms Domination map is named Armada. Two teams fight to control the zones in what seems like a graveyard of battleships. Naturally, the ships are surrounded by water, where COD players can make a splash and dive underneath. Dive down far enough and sharks will appear, circling about the map like they own the place. Several players have shared videos and images, expressing their surprise at seeing sharks swimming beneath them.

Do the sharks attack?

It appears that the player in the above tweet ended up being killed by one of the sharks. Typically, COD players are given a warning countdown that they are in a restricted area. Usually this means they are going beyond the map's boundaries. If they do not cross back over in time, the player ends up being eliminated. An example of this is in the first tweet.

No such countdown or warning appeared in the video. Instead, the player was eliminated with a familiar message appearing in the kill feed. “Mistakes were made.” This indicates that the natural environment, such as fall damage, is what finished the player off. Being in the water, that seems impossible.

The shark appears underneath the player right at the end of the clip. This could mean either the player drowned under the water or the shark attacked. That makes this Easter egg even more incredible. If the sharks do, in fact, attack players in COD: Black Ops Cold War, it will make them think twice before diving in the waters of Armada.