COD: Black Ops Cold War - Top 5 weapons in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded update has changed up the meta in the multiplayer segment. There are an array of weapons in the game now, and it gets a tad bit confusing at times to pick one from them. However, there are some weapons in the game that are considerably better than the others.

The latest patch notes provided a lot of details on the changes. Most of the weapons have attachment-related changes that have been made to them to change their performance. Adding the right kind of attachments can sometimes overpower a weapon to the extent it will sweep squads with minimal effort.

At the beginning of Black Ops Cold War Season 3, the Streetsweeper began to live up to its name. The shotgun had massive firepower with almost negligible recoil to counter it. The only downgrade was the reload speed, which seemed to take days.

Players choose weapons according to their play style. Multiplayer maps usually demand close combat engagements, and SMGs are the best for that purpose. Some Black Ops Cold War players prefer throwing down a Trophy System and sit back with a sniper. This is the case until the spawn point flips, and all hell breaks loose.

However, after the recent update, players are starting to see potential beyond MP5s and Bullfrogs. The AR category is extremely powerful, if not overpowered, after the last update.

Here is a list of the top five weapons to consider in Black Ops Cold War. The list comprises of three genres of weapons: assault rifles, SMGs, and snipers.

Meta weapon classes in Black Ops Cold War

#1 - FARA 83

Optic - Microflex LED

Barrel- 19.5" Liberator

Underbarrel- Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Handle- Serpent Wrap

Stock- KGB Skeletal Stock

#2 - AK47

Muzzle- Suppressor

Barrel- 18.2" VDV Reinforced

Underbarrel- Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Handle- Serpent Wrap

Stock- KGB Skeletal Stock

#3- Krig 6

Optic- Microflex LED

Barrel- 19.7" Ranger

Underbarrel- SFOD Speedgrip

Handle- Serpent Wrap

Stock- No Stock

#4- Bullfrog

Muzzle- Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel- 7.4" Task Force

Underbarrel- Spetsnaz Grip

Handle- Serpent Wrap

Stock- No Stock

#5- LW3 Tundra

Barrel- 28.2" Tiger Team

Underbarrel- SFOD Speedgrip

Ammunition- 7 Rnd

Handle- SASR Jungle Grip

Stock- Raider Pad

