Activision teases BR events in COD Mobile after recent backlash from players 

Activision officially announced that the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 would commence on June 3, 2021. Presented by Sony, the COD Mobile WC will be an MP mode-orientated tournament.

Due to this sole reason, Battle Royale mode fans feel neglected by the developers, and hence, they called out Activision for their bias towards BR mode. A hashtag #Why_Not_BR_WorldCup was used to call out the bias.

The Developers subsequently replied from COD Mobile's official Twitter account to a fan asking a similar question in their recent post.

We actually have some side events for BR coming pretty soon😉Keep an eye out! — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 14, 2021

The response was pretty cryptic, and many deductions can be derived from such a reply. Here are some of the possibilities:

Also read: Popular YouTuber ParkerTheSlayer reveals what COD Mobile needs in Season 3

Battle Royale events in COD Mobile

BR mode in COD Mobile features just one permanent map and many temporary modes for various in-game challenges. Here are some of the BR events that fans will likely see shortly:

Seasonal Events

Advertisement

Developers can introduce more BR exclusive events like BR Buff of Season 2 (Image via Activision)

More Battle Royale-oriented events can be introduced along with many unique rewards. The events can feature missions based on BR classes and new weapon introductions. Developers can use this to set a base for major BR events.

Developers can introduce temporary maps like Alcatraz again in Season 3.

Featured Events

Much like Season 2, events based on Featured BR modes/maps can make their way to the COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

To cope with BR fans' anger, major featured challenges, including featured maps/modes, can be introduced during Season 3. This can also help in maintaining the versatility of BR mode, which is often neglected.

New weapon skins can be expected as a reward from these events.

Actual esports events

Advertisement

(Image via Activision)

There is a small chance that COD mobile may feature side esports events along with COD Mobile WC. This may sound far-fetched, but the possibility cannot be ruled out due to huge demand among BR enthusiasts.

Activision needs to dedicate a little more focus towards the Battle Royale mode to compete against other mobile titles as per the fans' demands. Activision certainly can't neglect these needs for long. Developers can also take inspiration from other titles like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire on how to handle and improve Battle Royale mode.

Twitter Reactions

After COD Mobile's reply, here is how some users reacted:

Again side events. Not prioritized. Why???? — Sourav Jena (@SouravJ90510933) April 14, 2021

Advertisement

Why Battle Royale is always on the side and never on the front?! Why???

You add every new season at least 2 maps for multiplayer but for battle royale the single map remain the same for months. When will you start taking battle royale players more serious?!! And fix BR bugs — Amir (@Bee_Sting_1) April 14, 2021

and no improvements — Rodrigo de Souza (@DkingOFC) April 14, 2021

Sure sure, we waiting 😈 — Hardcodex_YT (@HardcodexY) April 14, 2021

Damn, will there be a BR cup too? — Radøn (@Radon141) April 14, 2021

Advertisement

BR is not balanced at all tank and all those annoying ballastic map's not fun to Play and don't know WTF happened to shotguns literally one taping level 3 plus adri 😅 — Anish Dogra (@AnishDogra6) April 15, 2021

Alcatraz permanent and I'm good — Wassim (@Wassim24375981) April 14, 2021

I would want to see the knifes only mode even tho that was just a joke it would be nice — Archway (@Archway28812971) April 14, 2021

As mentioned above, COD Mobile WC will begin on June 3, 2021. It will have multiple initial stages, followed by qualifiers for various regions. The championship will feature only MP mode games. Here's the official tweet from COD Mobile:

Advertisement

🏆We are thrilled to announce the return of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Presented by Sony beginning June 3rd!



👍 Start warming up for a chance to earn a spot in the World Championship. #WeAreCODM



👀Check out the latest from Sony here

👉 https://t.co/J0vKpVmw5n pic.twitter.com/cEAyVezFut — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 14, 2021

Also read: COD Mobile Season 3 Tokyo Escape: Battle Pass, Tier 50 rewards, new Operators, Epic blueprints, and more