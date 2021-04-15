Activision teases BR events in COD Mobile after recent backlash from players 

Activision officially announced that the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 would commence on June 3, 2021. Presented by Sony, the COD Mobile WC will be an MP mode-orientated tournament.
Due to this sole reason, Battle Royale mode fans feel neglected by the developers, and hence, they called out Activision for their bias towards BR mode. A hashtag #Why_Not_BR_WorldCup was used to call out the bias.
The Developers subsequently replied from COD Mobile's official Twitter account to a fan asking a similar question in their recent post.
The response was pretty cryptic, and many deductions can be derived from such a reply. Here are some of the possibilities:
Also read: Popular YouTuber ParkerTheSlayer reveals what COD Mobile needs in Season 3
Battle Royale events in COD Mobile
BR mode in COD Mobile features just one permanent map and many temporary modes for various in-game challenges. Here are some of the BR events that fans will likely see shortly:
Seasonal Events
More Battle Royale-oriented events can be introduced along with many unique rewards. The events can feature missions based on BR classes and new weapon introductions. Developers can use this to set a base for major BR events.
Developers can introduce temporary maps like Alcatraz again in Season 3.
Featured Events
To cope with BR fans' anger, major featured challenges, including featured maps/modes, can be introduced during Season 3. This can also help in maintaining the versatility of BR mode, which is often neglected.
New weapon skins can be expected as a reward from these events.
Actual esports events
There is a small chance that COD mobile may feature side esports events along with COD Mobile WC. This may sound far-fetched, but the possibility cannot be ruled out due to huge demand among BR enthusiasts.
Activision needs to dedicate a little more focus towards the Battle Royale mode to compete against other mobile titles as per the fans' demands. Activision certainly can't neglect these needs for long. Developers can also take inspiration from other titles like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire on how to handle and improve Battle Royale mode.
Twitter Reactions
After COD Mobile's reply, here is how some users reacted:
As mentioned above, COD Mobile WC will begin on June 3, 2021. It will have multiple initial stages, followed by qualifiers for various regions. The championship will feature only MP mode games. Here's the official tweet from COD Mobile:
Also read: COD Mobile Season 3 Tokyo Escape: Battle Pass, Tier 50 rewards, new Operators, Epic blueprints, and more