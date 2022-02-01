COD Mobile: Easy tips to win Payout Search and Destroy

COD Mobile (CODM) added a new mode, Payout Search and Destroy, to the ranked mode roster in Season 1. This mode has been in COD Mobile for a significant amount of time, and it was first launched in mid-2021 as a public playlist.

Payout S&D is similar to standard Search and Destroy, but it utilizes the team economy after each round. This means players will have to purchase weapons and gear by winning rounds and getting kills. This mode is similar to the FPS title Counter-Strike, which has been a rage in the PC community for decades.

With Payout S&D in ranked, players can now grind this mode regularly and get extra rank XP on winning the matches. CODM is giving out 50% more XP to players in Payout S&D, and it might be the best mode to play and rank up quickly in this ranked season.

How to ensure wins in Payout Search and Destroy in COD Mobile Season 1

A few things that players need to understand while playing this mode. The most important is the economy of the rounds. COD Mobile players need to prioritize their needs and capabilities and spend their money accordingly every round. Rushing to buy expensive weapons early on can make or break a team.

Parsa Koolaji @parsa_koolaji Payout S&D which is basically Heist from BO4 will be added to CoD Mobile in season 7. Also you can have a preview and early look of the Hades (LMG) and Crossbow (Pistol!?) In the loadout section. Payout S&D which is basically Heist from BO4 will be added to CoD Mobile in season 7. Also you can have a preview and early look of the Hades (LMG) and Crossbow (Pistol!?) In the loadout section. https://t.co/wXPjg1qfhd

Below are some essential tips to win Payout S&D easily:

1) Players should only purchase weapons in pistol rounds if they specialize in its usage. Otherwise, it is best to go for the armour and stay back to play one's life.

2) Play passive than normal S&D. While players respawn at the end of each round, they lose all the weapons they bought if they die. Therefore if players spend a lot of money on guns and die without getting a single kill, it might make it difficult for the team to counter the next round with an unstable economy.

3) Use Dead Silence to its maximum potential. It is imperative that players camp and hold angles in Payout S&D. Therefore, rushing around the map will make it easier for players to finish the rushers. Walk and check every corner. It is important.

4) Buy full armour whenever possible. This can go a long way to saving a player's life by increasing the number of hit markers.

5) Help your teammates out because it only increases your chance of winning the match. Do not hesitate to purchase a weapon or gear for them if requested before the start of the round.

Also Read Article Continues below

Payout S&D is a limited-time mode in the ranked roster. Therefore COD Mobile players must grind it as much as possible to use the extra XP.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar