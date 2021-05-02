Season 3 of COD Mobile Tokyo Escape has brought in several lucky draws. Players with sufficient in-game currency often rely on these lucky draws to get their hands on unique skins and Legendary weapons.

The Legendary Mace outfit in COD Mobile was recently leaked on social media along with numerous other details. The lucky draw will be called the Forged Steel Draw and is set to arrive in COD Mobile in May.

COD Mobile Forged Steel Draw: Price, release date, Legendary Mace, and more details

New Legendary Mace "Final Guard" Lucky Draw Trailer (Forged Steel Draw) pic.twitter.com/bTbYF7Rwy7 — 🔥💥CALL OF DUTY MOBILE_PAPAJOE💥🔥 (@CodmJoe) April 29, 2021

Players have been ardently waiting for the Legendary Mace Final Guard skin. The Forged Steel Draw, which will be hosted tentatively next week, will bring in the second Legendary skin in COD Mobile.

Owning a legendary outfit allows players to stand out from the crowd as the skin has reactive cosmetics. On top of that, legendary skins like Dark Nikto and Mace have kill feed markers on their left hand, which helps players keep count of their eliminations in-game.

Mace Final Guard is the second Operator skin to be released on COD Mobile. He will undoubtedly take the narrative forward in the Tokyo Escape storyline. The fourth lucky draw in Season 3 will come with the soldier outfit that players are looking forward to.

Default Renetti + Legendary Renetti pic.twitter.com/3hLV47fQMC — Zenix (@Zenix_CODM) April 15, 2021

Along with the costume, the draw is also bringing in a shiny new Renetti – Metal Phantom blueprint. The Legendary weapon skin will sync perfectly with the new Mace Final Guard skin. The Legendary Mace draw will bring in 10 items in total, including the Renetti Pistol from Modern Warfare.

Image via JustSpawn

When it comes to the price of the draw, if players are lucky, they can usually get it for free on their first spin. If they are not, the prices will increase with every draw.

Players can take a hint from the Dark Nikto Legendary Draw:

First free

30 CP (COD Points)

80 CP

120 CP

200 CP

520 CP

800 CP

1300 CP

1850 CP

2200 CP

Disclaimer: Players can expect the Forged Steel Draw to follow the same pattern. Also, there is no confirmed news about the first draw being free.

