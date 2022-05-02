COD: Mobile redeem codes (May 2022)

COD: Mobile features a truly shocking number of cosmetics and unlockables, especially for a big-name mobile game. The blockbuster FPS franchise even brings great things to the blighted world of phone gaming.

Each month, Activision releases a series of codes that can be used to unlock a few free cosmetics. Operators, skins, weapons, and more are generally available in these situations. These codes drop on social media, either through official accounts or otherwise. Players should try multiple codes because there's no telling what will work.

COD: Mobile Redeem Codes for May 2022

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Which Epic blueprint will you be using?



Earn the Koshka - Skiff Shot and more Epic weapons in the #CODMobile Season 4 Battle Pass!

Here are all of the codes currently available for COD: Mobile:

BLMLZCZH88

BJRLZBZDV8

JNQ34TEANEG9R

BVRPZITKAZADS9

BJUMZBZEWE

BKHDZBZ7U5

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BLILZCZ5UE

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

BJUNZBZBUA

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

BEI25I3Y2BDI7829

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

EHEUUE73I63UT6

RIEJ1572HE51GE

NSHIW629RU2N85

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

67VHL8XS2SZ1

STPW4PR86ZRF

USU261863H287E8

BJMMZCZAQS

BQIHZBZC4Q

SSUXH8S0ELKU

BQIBZBZJSU

While not all of these codes may work, there is a limited time period during which players can use them. Different things will work for different accounts, so players should not expect a different reward for every single code.

As these codes only dropped on May 2, it's hard to know just what any of them correspond to. Fans will have to put in some trial and error to figure out what treasures lie in wait on the list.

How to redeem codes in COD: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile He survived a crash in the desert, but will he complete his mission?



Get Ghost - Apparition in the #CODMobile Season 4 Battle Pass!

COD: Mobile features countless possible cosmetic upgrades as it enters Season 4: Wild Dogs. The game doesn't have the most straightforward path to using these cool codes, but once players know the trick, it's easy to make use of it.

To use the redeem codes, players must go to the Redemption Center. Fans can follow this link to access the center on their browser, including on their phone. Once there, players only need to enter a few pieces of key information to redeem their codes.

First, players should open the game and look into the profile section to get their User ID. Copy and paste that into the first box on the Redemption Center page. The second box is where the code goes, simply copy and paste that complex jumble to cash in.

The Redemption Center will ask players to enter a captcha to prove that they are not bots before reaping the rewards. Players are advised to go through every code to find out what secrets they hold and gather the most possible rewards.

COD: Mobile will be dropping new codes for the foreseeable future, ensuring a constant flow of new stuff for those willing to find it. Players enjoying the phone-based FPS will certainly have no shortage of cool new cosmetics.

