COD Mobile World Championship 2022: Stage 1 rules and rewards

The COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 1 is live, meaning users can participate over the next few weeks and earn tons of rewards. These free prizes include Epic weapon blueprints, character skins, and more.

The Stage 1 competition is live for only a limited time, and players must qualify for it if they desire to play the following stages.

Last year, Blacklist International came on top as the best team in the East Zone, and Tribe Gaming won the western version of the Stage 5 championship. Similarly, this year, gamers from all over the planet will be able to try their luck with the champs.

How to register and qualify for Stage 1 of COD Mobile World Championships 2022

To register, players will have to go into the in-game tab for the champs and press register. After that, they will be required to qualify in the next ten ranked games they play.

The points earned from each win in ranked matches will depend on the gamer's rank. The higher the rank, the lower the number of games they will need to win to qualify. Legendary ranked users will simply need three wins to qualify.

This stage is individual play and does not require a team to come together and win matches. Furthermore, users need to complete all ten games to earn the reward before the time comes to an end.

Below are the timings for all the upcoming weekends when Stage 1 will be live on COD Mobile:

Weekend 1: 03/31 to 04/03

Weekend 2: 04/07 to 04/10

Weekend 3: 04/14 to 04/17

Weekend 4: 04/21 to 04/24

All rewards in Stage 1 of World Championships 2022

Players can get multiple free rewards for playing Stage 1 of the World Championships 2022. Those who complete all 40 matches across four weekends will receive a special character skin.

Below are all the rewards gamers can unlock in Stage 1:

Zero - Main Event: Play all 40 matches in the four Stage 1 weekends

Calling Card and Frame: Receive them for signing up in Stage 1 playoffs

QXR - Street Cred LATAM: Qualify in Weekend 1

Type-25 - Street Cred INDIA: Qualify in Weekend 2

HBRa3 - Street Cred EU: Qualify in Weekend 3

MSMC - Street Cred JP: Qualify for Weekend 3

Locus - Street Cred NA: Qualify for Weekend 4

Players need to sign up and start winning ranked matches to unlock all the rewards in weekend one as it is already live in COD Mobile Season 3.

