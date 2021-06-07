COD Mobile: Return of the MSMC, and best loadout for season 4

COD Mobile had a very different meta back in the day when it was first released. The BK57, Type 25 and Kn-44 were the top assault rifles during that time. However, in the SMG category, the RUS-79u and the MSMC absolutely ruled the game.

The RUS-79u dropped from the meta after a while, but it never really stopped being a favorite among the players because of its high mobility and negligible recoil. The MSMC, however, did not have the same fate. After Season 3, COD Mobile heavily nerfed the weapon, making it almost unplayable. The recoil on the MSMC in COD Mobile was so high it that players found it difficult to use in intense situations.

Soon after, players almost forgot the MSMC, as COD Mobile introduced more weapons in the SMG category. The Cordite, QXR and QQ9 all rose to the top of the meta. Currently, the QXR is arguably the best gun in the game.

However, with the recent weapon balance update, the MSMC is back. Many players are using it in ranked games and completely shredding enemies with the high accuracy and range build of the MSMC. Stage 1 of the World Championships has also started and pros are using the MSMC to qualify for the rounds.

Best MSMC loadouts in COD Mobile Season 4

1) MSMC Loadout 1 (High Fire Rate)

MSMC Rosie

This loadout will be a slow build, but is still relatively faster than most ARs or snipers, simply because it is an SMG. The range will be slightly higher, but it is not advisable to take long range fights with this build. The control will be compensated for by the large magazine, as the high fire rate will eat up bullets very fast.

Barrel- OWC Marksman

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- 36 Round Extended Mag

Rear Grip- Stippled Grip Tape

2) MSMC Loadout (High Mobility & Range)

MSMC Wasteland

This is a loadout many will prefer because it has high mobility and increased range. Players can zoom past enemies, running and gunning all the way. The magazine will be smaller than the first build, but the faster reload speed will help get out of tense situations in COD Mobile.

Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor

barrel- OWC Marksman

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- 30 Round Fast Reload

Edited by Gautham Balaji