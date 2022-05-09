COD Mobile Season 4: All working Redeem codes in May 2022

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs has brought forward a ton of free rewards for players who are up for the grind. From seasonal and featured events to free Battle Pass tiers and ranked rewards, there are a ton of opportunities for free-to-play players to acquire cosmetics. The Tournament mode is also live in the game, and players can get exclusive camos and more from it.

Players with deeper pockets can try to capitalize on all the lucky draws, premium Battle Pass and other crates on offer in the Store. Nonetheless, the month of May might turn out to be better for all players as the Redemption Center might become a hot drop in Season 4.

For those unaware, Activision often gives out a ton of codes that players can redeem for free rewards. These rewards are given out in specific versions of the title, meaning all codes may not work in the Garena or Chinese versions.

All COD Mobile redeem codes for the month of May 2022

These codes can usually be found in different social media posts for the title. Often, content creators and other influencers announce the codes so that their audience can gain free cosmetics from them. Players should keep in mind that the codes might not work for all accounts as they can expire without notice.

BVVNZBUFCJZCGT



Find your User Unique ID (“UID”).



Visit the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemptions Center and enter the required information at:



Upon successful redemption, your awards will be delivered to your in-game mail.

Below are all the codes for May 2022 in COD Mobile:

BLMLZCZH88

BJRLZBZDV8

JNQ34TEANEG9R

BVRPZITKAZADS9

BJUMZBZEWE

BKHDZBZ7U5

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BLILZCZ5UE

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

BJUNZBZBUA

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

BEI25I3Y2BDI7829

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

EHEUUE73I63UT6

RIEJ1572HE51GE

NSHIW629RU2N85

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

67VHL8XS2SZ1

STPW4PR86ZRF

USU261863H287E8

BJMMZCZAQS

BQIHZBZC4Q

SSUXH8S0ELKU

BQIBZBZJSU

Follow the steps below to redeem the codes and acquire free cosmetics:

Open the Call of Duty Mobile app Go to the 'Profile' tab and copy the UID located below the name of the account Open up the Redemption Center website Paste the UID, and also the desired redeem code in the respective boxes Complete the instructions on the screen to redeem the rewards. Enter the CAPTCHA to complete the process.

All the rewards will be sent to the player's in-game mailboxes. Players can redeem the cosmetics in-game and add them to their inventory. The rewards are mostly weapon camos and operator skins of the rare and uncommon kinds. Some of the cosmetics like Ghost-Stealth and OG weapon blueprints can be redeemed from these codes.

