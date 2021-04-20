COD mobile vs Apex Legends: Top 5 differences between the games

The much-awaited battle royale game Apex Legends is finally making its way to the mobile platform. Respawn Entertainment and EA recently announced that Apex Legends Mobile will be available soon on the Playstore. As of now, pre-registration for the game has begun.

As Apex Legends Mobile makes its way to the platform, it will give a tough fight to another mobile game that has been adapted from a popular PC title, COD Mobile. Being another successful BR game, Apex Legends will face many comparisons with COD Mobile, especially when it comes to graphics and intense in-game action.

But judging by the PC version, there are a lot of dissimilarities that fans can draw between both of the games. Here are the top five differences between Apex Legends and COD Mobile:

Top 5 differences between Apex Legends and COD Mobile

#1. Game Modes

Gameplay comparison of both games

Apex Legends features a Battle Royale gameplay where three or two-member squads drop on a map. The game constitutes a total of 60 players who battle it out to claim victory. Apex Legends also has a nonverbal in-game communication system called the "Ping System."

COD Mobile, instead, features a bunch of different modes like 5v5 across various MP maps and a 100 player Battle Royale in BR Mode, including various temporary modes in both MP and BR mode.

#2. Class system for characters

Characters in Apex Legends have special abilities, unlike the ones in COD Mobile.

Both COD Mobile and Apex Legends feature many characters with different classes. The ones in COD Mobile are called Operators, while in the Apex Legends, they are called Legends.

Operators from different classes, which is a rarity, have no special feature alone, other than eye-grabbing skins, although they can further equip a specific BR class of specific ability. In contrast, legends from different categories have certain abilities in-built which they specialize in, like defense, attack, support, etc.

#3. Health system in BR

Operators of COD Mobile don't need to heal in Multiplayer mode, while in Battle Royale mode, they have to recover each bit of damage they have been dealt. In-game healing items include Medikits, Armor plates to heal armor, Bandaids, and Adrenaline shots to boost recovery.

On the other hand, Apex Legends features similar kinds of items for the Legends like Syringes, Med Kits, shield cells, and shield batteries.

#4. Weapons

Base Weapons in COD Mobile have a more realistic look and meta performance

COD Mobile and Apex Legends both have similar weapon classes and feature many weapons with varying stats. The weapons in COD Mobile do have a realistic look compared to the modern ones in Apex Legends. Even the damage rates are quite different, with guns being more nerfed in Apex Legends than COD Mobile.

Unlike COD Mobile, Players in Apex Legends can assemble their customized loot in-game. Other than this, both games provide similar in-game physics and attachments for weapons.

#5. Different maps

Apex Legends provides more variety in BR Genre

Apex Legends is more BR-focused, while COD Mobile is an MP mode-oriented game. Both games feature multiple in-game maps, but Apex Legends features three BR Mode maps compared to the one permanent BR Map offered by COD Mobile.

Clearly, Apex Legends provides a much better Battle Royale experience than COD Mobile due to the verstality and variety it provides to the players.

