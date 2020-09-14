Call of Duty Warzone is a free to play FPS battle royale game developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software. The game had an initial release on 10th March 2020 across the PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms. COD Warzone offers somewhat similar gunplay and gameplay mechanics to COD Modern Warfare from 2019.

COD Warzone has a colossal map compared to other battle royale games, meaning that new players can easily get overwhelmed with its size and drop locations. It takes hundreds of hours to learn the map.

Moreover, with the introduction of secret bunkers, lockers, and other such locations, the game continually keeps the gaming community engaged. To make things easier, we list down all the bunker sites in the game.

COD Warzone all old bunker locations

Bunkers in COD Warzone offer high-tier loot that is advantageous at the beginning of the game. You don't have to scrounge all over the map to look for a good weapon and complete its attachments list.

Visiting one of these bunkers with access cards (depends on RNG, can be found inside legendary crates) will grant you epic loot, which is beneficial while fighting. Here is the list of all the old bunker locations in COD Warzone:

COD Warzone bunker locations (Image Credits: Infinity Ward)

Bunker 0: On the coast south of Promenade West, head down the cliff as if you're going out of bounds to find the path to this mischievously-hidden spot.

Bunker 1: North of the go-kart track and southwest of Boneyard.

Bunker 2: Drive north along the road from the previous bunker.

Bunker 3: Right next to bunker 02, but you'll need to drop through a trap door.

Bunker 4: Southeast of Dam, in the cliffs above the large Russian sign.

Bunker 5: On the west side of the Crash Site.

Bunker 6: On the far east side of the map between Quarry and Lumber, above the train tunnel.

Bunker 7: East of the TV station, northeast of Stadium. Look for another trap door.

Bunker 8: Opposite bunker 07, head down the steps inside.

Bunker 9: Northeast of Prison, cut into the cliff below the bridge.

Bunker 10: South of Tavorsk Park on Verdansk's southern edge.

