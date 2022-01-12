COD Warzone Pacific sees return of invisible Operator skin glitch

Just days after patching out one invisible skin, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has yet another rampaging through Caldera.

The Tier 100 Battle Pass skin for Francis that is known as "Awoken," was causing problems for players. If someone equipped this skin, it was impossible for others to see it from 35 meters or further.

An update resolved the issue, but right now, the Wraith skin is disappearing from players' sights. It was released in Warzone almost a year ago and has been an issue ever since the first invisible skin glitch was fixed.

The Wraith skin is currently invisible in COD Warzone Pacific

A promotional image from when the Wraith skin was first available (Image via Activision)

Players are having a rough time in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. Between cheaters running rampant and bugs galore ruining the experience, the game has truly seen better days.

Even after the developers fixed the most recent invisible skin glitch, another one popped up immediately. It is unknown at this time if the roll out of the original fix was the cause of this version.

Daxmon @DaxmonTV ahora Wraith esta invisible. jajaja ahora Wraith esta invisible. jajaja https://t.co/nn8czYzXUr

Regardless, players have been spotting the Wraith skin on Caldera, or haven't been spotting it completely in this case. At times, just the head and limbs appear and the remainder of the body is invisible.

Other times, players are eliminated in locations they just examined. They did not see the Wraith Operator skin rushing at them and were caught off guard by the invisible player.

To make matters worse, it appears that the distance of invisibility has changed compared to the previous skin glitch. Players remain unseen at a much closer range than before.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We are aware of the reports that certain skins are appearing invisible in



Trello: We are aware of the reports that certain skins are appearing invisible in #Warzone . Please standby while we investigate this issue.Trello: trello.com/c/PGgDK3zD/343… ❗️ We are aware of the reports that certain skins are appearing invisible in #Warzone. Please standby while we investigate this issue. Trello: trello.com/c/PGgDK3zD/343…

Wraith is an extremely popular skin choice in Warzone Pacific, so players could inadvertently be taking advantage of this glitch. Hopefully another quick fix will be sent to the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thankfully, Raven Software has indicated that they are aware of the issue with invisible skins in COD Warzone Pacific. A timeline regarding a solution has not been provided, however.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul