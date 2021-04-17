COD Warzone Season 2: Akimbo Sykov, Roze Skin nerf, and more details

When it comes to overpowered weapons in Warzone, the Akimbo Sykov is literally broken beyond repair. Imagine being gunned down at close range by automatic pistols before even having a chance to react, or worse, figure out what's going on.

Most players running this build have these attachments:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - Sorokin 140mm Auto

Laser - 5mW Laser

Ammunition - 80 Round Drums

Perk - Akimbo

Ever since this weapon was added in-game and players figured out how to break it, the community asked for it to be nerfed repeatedly, but it all fell on deaf ears. That was until one tweet caught the developer's attention.

That stun 🤣🤣🤦🏽 — J.W. (@jack96666) April 17, 2021

Warzone changes and nerfs coming soon

Jack Dunlop, better known as "CouRageJD," the co-owner of 100 Thieves, took to Twitter to share his two cents about in-game changes that would benefit the Warzone community as a whole.

-Fix cash/armor plate bug when you can't drop it from your inventory

-Tune footstep audio to better match Call of Duty multiplayer (currently, not similar at all)

-No more fists Gulag ever again (current Gulag is best)

-Fix no sniper glint bug

- — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 16, 2021

-Adjust rocks on the map to be more easy to traverse

-Make it easier/auto pickup Armor Satchels in a stack of loot

-If you direct impact stick someone with a grenade, then make them be downed with full plates — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 16, 2021

Really love Warzone! As someone who plays the game almost daily, I just want to see it thrive and be as successful as possible!



More than happy to hop on a call with developers and provide clips to help improve the game! Really looking forward to more map/meta changes! — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 16, 2021

Here's a list of the changes/re-balances suggested by CouRageJD:

Functioning streamer mode

Removal/refund of the Roze skin

Less Dead Silence and Stopping Power

Make Bounties drop consolation loot when unavailable

To the surprise of many of his followers and Warzone fans

To fans' and players' surprise, Raven Software took to Twitter to address these issues in a reply.

Hey CouRage!



Thanks for sharing this list.



We want to reassure you, and the rest of the community, that we’re constantly on the lookout for ways to improve the game.



Stand by for specifics... — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 16, 2021

We’ve got a lot more in store, including some big surprises next week, but if you want to keep chatting about anything specific slide into our DMs. 😉 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 16, 2021

While the reply doesn't address all the Warzone issues brought up by Jack Dunlop, the tweets talk about balancing weapons such as the Tac Rifle Charlie, M16, FFAR 1, and the very broken Sykov alongside a few other in-game adjustments.

Despite Raven Software's response, there was some backlash from fans regarding the "Adjustment to Roze" mentioned in the tweet. David Steinberg, better known as StoneMountain64, the gaming streamer and content creator, took a jab at the tweet with a sarcastic reply.

The fuck is “adjustment to roze” that’s not what we asked for. We want you to get rid of it altogether. — Mike (@Mike65032892) April 16, 2021

For the uninitiated, the all-black Roze skin is tough to see in-game. Players wearing this skin can easily and seamlessly blend into corners, shadows, and objects, making them difficult to spot.

The Warzone community has been left divided about the Roze skin, with many feeling that it adds realism to the game. Others agree that it gives players an unfair advantage, nearly rendering them invisible.

The 'Roze' skin in Call of Duty Warzone (all black camo; hard for other players to see in corners) is seemingly so popular (or broken) that cheat sellers are offering hacked accounts that come with it; 85 Euros for this one. pic.twitter.com/eGwISEiOHW — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) April 12, 2021

First time playing warzone the top 10 in my first 3 matches. The next day I see literally a million roze skins and I get headshot snipes across the map like bruh .... — Alita134 (@AlitaY1K) April 9, 2021

Such a brain dead response. Yeah lemme just adapt my eyes to see an almost invisible skin in dark areas of the map — Stephen Doull (@Steviedee93) April 16, 2021

The Roze skin literally ruins Warzone games for me 😕 — CrisTofu (@CrissTofu) April 14, 2021

Roze is always lurking in the shadows pic.twitter.com/OhcJ8A3qND — ModernWarzone ☢️ (@ModernWarzone) April 10, 2021

If you didnt have it you'd be complaining like the rest. Take the L and learn to play without being basically invisible. — Andi Godwin (@AndiGodwin) April 16, 2021

@jackfrags thank you for making COD Warzone content. My fiancé and I love playing it, but it’s just gotten so exhausting. I’m a pretty good player and she’s average. But after one decent match it’s just Roze Skins AUGs as far as the eye can see. Had to uninstall for sanity. — Blake Rook (@blakerook67) April 11, 2021

When did warzone turn into roze skins camping in bushes did I miss sum?? — 𝓒𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼🕯 (@fmuchris) April 11, 2021

While it's unclear how Raven Software plans to implement these nerfs and changes, the community at large is tired of being shot at by an almost invisible entity. Hopefully, the promised re-balances get Warzone on its feet before Season 3 releases.

