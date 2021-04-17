COD Warzone Season 2: Akimbo Sykov, Roze Skin nerf, and more details

When it comes to overpowered weapons in Warzone, the Akimbo Sykov is literally broken beyond repair. Imagine being gunned down at close range by automatic pistols before even having a chance to react, or worse, figure out what's going on.
Most players running this build have these attachments:
- Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel - Sorokin 140mm Auto
- Laser - 5mW Laser
- Ammunition - 80 Round Drums
- Perk - Akimbo
Ever since this weapon was added in-game and players figured out how to break it, the community asked for it to be nerfed repeatedly, but it all fell on deaf ears. That was until one tweet caught the developer's attention.
Warzone changes and nerfs coming soon
Jack Dunlop, better known as "CouRageJD," the co-owner of 100 Thieves, took to Twitter to share his two cents about in-game changes that would benefit the Warzone community as a whole.
Here's a list of the changes/re-balances suggested by CouRageJD:
Functioning streamer mode
- Removal/refund of the Roze skin
- Less Dead Silence and Stopping Power
- Make Bounties drop consolation loot when unavailable
- To the surprise of many of his followers and Warzone fans
- Fix cash/armor plate bug when you can't drop it from your inventory
- Tune footstep audio to better match Call of Duty multiplayer (currently, not similar at all)
- No more fists Gulag ever again (current Gulag is best)
- Fix no sniper glint bug
- Increase blocklist over 200 players (Currently, can't block any more cheaters)
- Tweak FFAR to bring it in line with other weapons close range
- Fix bug that makes you spawn at Plunder height on buyback in actual Warzone (started happening today)
- Adjust rocks on the map to be easier to traverse
- Make it easier/auto pickup Armor Satchels in a stack of loot
- If you direct impact stick someone with a grenade, then make them be downed with full plates
- Add FOV slider for console players
- Swap RC Car to the top of the buy menu so Loadout is at the bottom
- Fix Loadout bug that stops you from hitting it multiple times if your teammate hasn't grabbed it yet
- Make it easier to distinguish if enemy footsteps are above or below you
To fans' and players' surprise, Raven Software took to Twitter to address these issues in a reply.
While the reply doesn't address all the Warzone issues brought up by Jack Dunlop, the tweets talk about balancing weapons such as the Tac Rifle Charlie, M16, FFAR 1, and the very broken Sykov alongside a few other in-game adjustments.
Despite Raven Software's response, there was some backlash from fans regarding the "Adjustment to Roze" mentioned in the tweet. David Steinberg, better known as StoneMountain64, the gaming streamer and content creator, took a jab at the tweet with a sarcastic reply.
For the uninitiated, the all-black Roze skin is tough to see in-game. Players wearing this skin can easily and seamlessly blend into corners, shadows, and objects, making them difficult to spot.
The Warzone community has been left divided about the Roze skin, with many feeling that it adds realism to the game. Others agree that it gives players an unfair advantage, nearly rendering them invisible.
While it's unclear how Raven Software plans to implement these nerfs and changes, the community at large is tired of being shot at by an almost invisible entity. Hopefully, the promised re-balances get Warzone on its feet before Season 3 releases.
