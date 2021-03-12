Activision's COD Mobile season 2 has taken the world by storm. COD Mobile Season 2 brings with it brand new content, including two classic multiplayer maps, unlockable weapons, 3v3 sniper-only gunfight mode and so much more.

Ranked Battle Royal is going to be fiercer than ever, and only the skilled will make it out alive. Amongst the plethora of guns available for players to choose from, some stand out and are a cut above the rest.

Here are the Top 5 weapons to use in COD Mobile Season 2 Ranked BR mode to ensure a winning streak.

Top 5 weapons to use in COD Mobile Season 2 Ranked BR mode

#5 - DR-H

Assault rifles are undoubtedly good round weapons, which can be modded to better suit mid-range or close-range engagements. DR-H is no exception. However, its high damage comes at the price of high recoil.

Despite the recoil, expert marksmen can shoot devastating headshots that will cause massive damage to opponents within the 35-meter mark. However, the DR-H shines when equipped with the OTM attachment.

Could've won. But, DR-H is damn OP in Battle Royale tho. New loadout & meta for meh 🔥😈#CoDMobile pic.twitter.com/kOPuYA0Q6K — 𝖍𝖆𝖉𝖊𝖘𖤐 (@YungHades6) March 11, 2021

The OTM attachment buffs the damage by allowing the weapon to deal headshot damage value even when hitting body shots irrespective of range. Despite the attachment that provides a huge damage buff, players will have to tame the wild recoil before being able to unlock the true potential of the gun. Players looking for a challenge in COD Mobile Season 2 can try their luck with this gun.

#4 - AK117

The classic AK series is an evergreen gun for newcomers and veterans. The AK117 has a great rate of fire coupled together with low recoil. Players can beam enemies at mid-range with almost a guaranteed kill.

Gold on AK117! Idk what is the equivalent of it in normal CoD but this weapon is fantastic. 2nd highest rate of fire in the class with 766 rpm right after Type 25 with 788 rpm with a small difference which will get beaten by AS VAL at around 800 rpm when it get added to the game. pic.twitter.com/TMP3YR71hA — Parsa Koolaji (@parsa_koolaji) March 10, 2021

The gun received a damage buff in Season 12, making it highly effective at close and mid-range. With a high rate of fire, it's always a good idea to attach an extended mag to the AK117 for maximum efficiency. It also offers great mobility for an assault rifle.

Anyone remember this ak117 - Star Camo? 🤔#CODMobile pic.twitter.com/Tb36ydBtzx — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) October 5, 2020

#3 - MSMC

Players partaking in ranked BR mode in COD Mobile Season 2, will enjoy having a fully-automatic SMG by their side. MSMC offers a high rate of fire in combination with good accuracy.

MSMC is lethal at close range and can eliminate targets in its crosshairs rapidly.

#2 - QXR

The QXR is an amazing close-range SMG, with good damage, a high rate of fire, high accuracy, and great mobility. For any players looking to get up close and personal in COD Mobile Season 2, the QXR is an excellent choice for close-range combat.

Long ass kill streak with the qxr 🥴. The best smg in my opinion🥴. No edit, enjoy 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/pgcdQYs9Ik — Chef Pablo (@midnight_pablo) March 6, 2021

1# - LOCUS

Snipers are the bane of opponents in any BR game. Having to cross open areas is terrifying when ace marksmen are in the game; and which other gun suits the catchphrase "one-shot, one kill" better than the Locus.

Locus is a bolt-action sniper rifle, which can two-shot enemies if the players' aim is true. Newcomers to the game have to be wary of this beast in COD Mobile Season 2 multiplayer and BR mode.