Drama erupted around the world of COD Mobile after players "recently" discovered on March 10 that their beloved, Alcatraz map from the game was removed post an update. Many players were left enraged and demanded that the map be reimplemented into the game immediately.

Alcatraz is going from COD MOBILE



😭😭😭😢😢😢😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pnEdmLG6jE — GHOST GAMING (@DANGER_GAMING_) March 9, 2021

The map introduced some radical changes and switched up traditional mechanics, which made things interesting for COD Mobile players and kept them coming back for more. The official Reddit forum for COD Mobile is littered with players demanding that developers bring back the map. One user commented,

"Please bring back Alcatraz as a permanent BR mode. Alcatraz was the only reason most of us MP players even tried out BR, and I went from Rookie to Legendary solely because of Alcatraz. It is by far the best BR mode, and I'm sure a lot of people agree with me. I swear you guys better not do what you did to Zombie mode to Alcatraz."

However, others were more accepting of the decision and praised the developers for the new update. They stated that people were overreacting to the situation.

The new season of COD mobile looks amazing, a lot of stuff has been added like new voice lines, new maps, weapons, etc.



But I just hate hearing people saying they're quiting because they removed Alcatraz mode in br, or people complaining about the update size. — Elsa Yuselew_YT (@EYuselew) March 10, 2021

However, the developers may have simply taken the map offline to improve upon it. This is all speculation at this point but here are the top 5 reasons why Alcatraz will not be permanently removed from COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Royale.

Top 5 reasons why Alcatraz will not be removed from COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Royale

#5 - Alcatraz was an amazing map, period

It's no secret that the COD Mobile community loves playing on Alcatraz BR mode. With a limited area as compared to other Battle royal maps, Alcatraz forced players to be aggressive in the hunt or be hunted environment. Defensive gameplay was not an option.

Eagerly awaiting the new ‘Alcatraz’ Battle Royale map! Who’s excited for season 11? 🤩 #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/azA1ZtfnmQ — Yanrique (@yanriquewright) October 7, 2020

#4 - Strapped and ready for action

Unlike most battle royal maps, players will be dropping into Alcatraz already packing heat.

Owing to the small size of the map, gunfights could break out just after landing. Each player enters with a random uncommon Assault Rifle or SMG.

#3 - Respawn and repeat

Dying barely after landing in a battle royal is a gamer's worst nightmare. Imagine having to watch an entire 30+ minute match from the sidelines. Thankfully, Alcatraz remedied this problem by allowing players to get back into the fight and help out their squadmates.

Today I saw people found that Alcatraz map has been removed from BR mode. But why? It's the only BR that is not time consuming and easy to grind. Is there any similar map coming or the mini version BR is completely disappearing? Need a explained answer for this

from a fan of codm — Sridhar (@sridharstreaks) March 9, 2021

Each player got five redeploys after death. As long as the last man was standing from the squad, players who had revives left could jump right back into the action and go for gold.

#2 - Find a class and quick

Unlike other BR maps, Alcatraz forced players to adapt to a class after dropping into battle. Players had to make a mad dash to find and their preferred class. They could choose between Scout, Ninja, Medic, Defender, Smoke Bomber, and Hacker classes.

I finally realized the best reason I prefer Alcatraz over normal BR in COD Mobile..... there is no Trap Master class — BaporTaboTwT (@BaportaboYT) February 23, 2021

#1 - The developers need to listen to the community

Developers need to listen to the COD Mobile community. Taking away something that the community loves rarely ends well. Hopefully, the map has been removed for improvements and not permanently.

Hey, @PlayCODMobile please bring back the Alcatraz. It was such an amazing game mode that actually made us better at the game. It's a huge disappointment to see it go.#BringBackAlcatraz #CodMobile #WeWantAlcatrazBack — Mrityunjay Saini (@SainiMrityunjay) March 9, 2021

Besides being a fan favorite, Alcatraz introduced a lot of players to an entirely new set of aggressive dynamics in-game. It's unclear as to why Activision pulled the plug on the map despite it being loved by all

Bonus

According to a Reddit user who goes by the name "nuIIvoid," COD Mobile players can still enjoy playing on Alcatraz if they forego the update. The user quotes,

"Just FYI for everyone, you can still start up the game without updating and Alcatraz still works. I’ve been playing and I’m not gonna stop until they force me to update."