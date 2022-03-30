The best Owen Gun loadout in COD Warzone Season Two

The Owen Gun can make for a formidable partner as players push for victory in COD Warzone Season Two.

The submachine gun received a buff with the Season Two update and can dominate in medium to short-range combat. It retained its accuracy and powerful rate of fire to help players take down opponents.

The best loadout for players to run through enemies on Caldera or Rebirth Island will keep the gun's positives intact and improve its negatives. Firepower and recoil control upgrades make it a menace.

COD Warzone Season Two: The best loadout for the Owen Gun

The Owen Gun is no longer the clunky SMG that gave players fits in the Vanguard multiplayer. Instead, it takes to Warzone with the abilities of an incredible close-range partner.

Pairing the Owen Gun with a long-ranged weapon such as an assault rifle or sniper rifle will only make its position in the meta even stronger, as swapping to it during tight-knit engagements will be sure to catch the enemy off guard.

Here are the best attachments for its loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Gawain 118mm Shrouded

Gawain 118mm Shrouded Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Stock: Gawain H4 Folding

Gawain H4 Folding Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

The Recoil Booster starts this COD Warzone Season Two loadout with a large increase in fire rate. Couple it with the Gawain 118mm Shrouded barrel and the gun will shoot farther, faster, and harder.

Follow that up with the M38/Slate optic attachment. This will ensure that aiming down the sights won't place the massive magazine in the way. Vision when aiming at enemies will be clear and unblocked.

Next is the Gawain H4 Folding stock. This adds to the weapon's recoil control, improves flinch resistance, and provides an overall boost to accuracy. The Carver Foregrip and Polymer Grip work well in addition to that.

Both of these attachments provide even more recoil control with a slight aid to hipfire accuracy. This keeps those up close and personal battles tilted in the user's favor.

Subsonic ammunition will make the weapon quieter and stealthier. The bullets coming out of the 60 Round Drums magazine will be hard to deplete due to their size and are harder to locate because of their ammunition type.

Finally, there are the perks. Acrobatic and Quick will make players more nimble and mobile in COD Warzone Season Two. It makes the SMG user capable of closing in faster or escaping unharmed.

Edited by R. Elahi