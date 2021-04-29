COD Warzone update patches Verdansk out-of-bound exploits, developers hint at balance changes for FARA, AMAX, and Bullfrog soon

COD Warzone Season 3 dropped on 24th April 2021 and almost immediately saw players exploiting bugs and glitches to gain an unfair advantage on 84' Verdansk. At launch, the map had several sections where players could glitch themselves to be under the map to see and shoot other players while being completely invisible.

Many of these exploits have finally been patched by Raven Software with an update on April 28th. The developer also hinted at weapon balancing changes for the FARA and AMAX arriving soon among the full patch notes.

Also read: The best PP-19 Bizon loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

COD Warzone Season 3 update: Patch notes details

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live now!



Includes fixes for the Hunt for Adler event, map exploits, and various other issues.



The Season Three notes have been updated (see *April 28th - Update): https://t.co/IeZQAgkEqI pic.twitter.com/QCSu0XwNX5 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 28, 2021

The official patch notes for the update are as follows:

GENERAL

The sizes of the first and second circles have been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence.

End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics. This was intended to take effect with the release of Season Three last week.

Advertisement

BUG FIXES

“Hunt for Adler” Limited-Time Event

Fixed a bug with Challenge completion not tracking as intended.

Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.

Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted.

Fixed a bug where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labeled as thermal.

Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare “Razorwire” Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.

The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored.

Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode.

The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles.

As for the "sneak peek" into the next Warzone update, Raven Software shared the following:

Balance adjustments to the CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog.

Changes to ADS Firing Speed on Cold War attachments.

With the "Hunt For Adler" event severely bugged at launch with intel spawning improperly, the deadline for the event seems to have been extended, allowing players who missed out to catch up and bag themselves a brand new Adler skin.

As for the balance changes, only time will tell how Raven Software plans to balance the guns that have dominated the early Season 3 meta.

Also read: The best Groza loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3