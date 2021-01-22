CodeMiko reveals that her Twitch ban was not because of saying "simp" 

CodeMiko has not given any information as to why she was banned or how long the ban will last. But, she has clarified that it was not becasue of the word "simp."

CodeMiko has revealed very little about her most recent ban. The streamer has not done anything that seems to have been the main reason. One of her tweets show that she is "sorry." What for though, is something no one is sure about. The "Pepe" picture that went with it isn't all that descriptive either.

As for her return, CodeMiko has only said that she will "be back soon." It is clear that Miko understands the reasoning for her ban enough not to argue it, but her lack of an explanation to fans, points to a bit of shame.

I'll be back soon — Miko (@thecodemiko) January 20, 2021

Fans have speculated that it was because of the use of the word "simp," as Twitch has gone on to ban words like "virgin," "simp," and "incel" from the platform. The addition of the words to the naughty list is to stop anyone from feeling bullied or singled out.

Simpness has spread like a disease... luckily, you don’t show no simp-toms. So are we left here being like... pic.twitter.com/kLHZiJv0zl — JAMES_VERSUS_GAMES (@JamesVersus) January 21, 2021

It might be because you say "We're a Disney channel" They've been known to attack youtubers for similar stuff. — Bastion (@Darkesidee1) January 21, 2021

Many have called out CodeMiko fans, because Miko is a 3D modeled character, controlled in a high tech motion capture suit. Her features remind fans of anime characters, and the idea of a computer type woman seems to make haters biased against the streamer.

Miko is too sexy this is why they banned her 😡 — Faradramir (@faradramir) January 21, 2021

Cause you don’t show enough booba compared to other just chatting girls?? Cause you we’re pole dancing?? MIKO tell us whyyyy!! I miss Fishko already 😭 — Ry (@Ry_707) January 21, 2021

Whether or not CodeMiko will reveal the cause of her ban is still to be seen.

CodeMiko fans are taking the ban very hard

The biggest impact of the ban was on the fans. There has been an immediate call of arms from her fanbase and many are speculating that Miko isn't forthcoming with how much the use of words led to her ban.

what is it then hmmmmmmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/FjnFpffChq — Wild-Traveler ✨ (@MessinaeOW) January 21, 2021

Sorry to hear about the ban. Hope to see you back soon. You make me laugh with your interviews/conversation with other streamers, makes my days feel less shitty for a few hours. — joe boutilier (@joeboutilier33) January 21, 2021

im your simp miko — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) January 21, 2021

Many fans are hurt, but they will feel better when she is back.

