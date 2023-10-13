Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 13, 2023)

In Coin Master, spins are the lifeblood of gameplay, helping you get every item essential for progressing the game. The title’s primary goal is to build and explore over 300 villages. Constructing landmarks requires coins accessible from the virtual slot machine. Raiding or attacking adjacent villages also earns you coins. However, you must use spins and land hammer or pig symbols to perform an attack or raid.

There are several ways to get spins. For example, you can gain them by performing in-game activities or purchasing them from the in-app store. You can also obtain them daily for free by redeeming links. This article offers all active Coin Master links, helping you get spins for free on October 13, 2023.

Get Coin Master free spins using the links below (October 13, 2023)

Moon Active drops daily Coin Master links that provide free spins (Image via Moon Active)

You will find all active Coin Master daily links that offer free spins on October 13, 2023, upon redemption. Every link you redeem provides spins, and some also grant millions of coins.

https://Coin-Master.me/PVHZtG - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/evBfoP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KmugKb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SfRYLN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JuvfVg - 25 free spins

You must use the above developer offerings before they expire. They remain valid only for two days and do not provide free rewards afterward. Moreover, you can use any particular link to get free spins only once.

Redeem Coin Master links by following the steps below

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

You must follow simple, straightforward steps to redeem each link in this idle title. However, you must first ensure an active internet connection on your mobile and install the app. Then, follow the steps below to get freebies from them:

Click one of the links from the list above.

This should open the app directly on your phone.

Let the app load all its resources.

Then, the app will display a green Collect button and rewards associated with links.

Hit the button, claim your freebies, and resume your in-game journey.

Apart from links, you can get more free spins by performing multiple in-game activities. The only passive way to earn them is by waiting an hour, and you get a certain amount of spins automatically according to your in-game level.

Other methods include inviting friends and playing daily in-game events and tournaments. Every additional shield you earn also converts into spins. You can get them as rewards for completing villages and card sets, collect them as daily gifts from your in-game friend list, and more.

Alternatively, you can also purchase them from the in-app store. The price starts from $2.07 for 30 spins and extends up to $104.83 for 3,600 spins.