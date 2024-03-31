Coin Master: All free spin links for March 31, 2024

Coin Master players can obtain over 75 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming all active links released on March 31, 2024. Moon Active offers such redeemable links daily on the game’s official social media handles. Clicking them redirects you to the app on your device, where you can claim all freebies.

You won’t find an easier way to get spins and coins for free. Other methods demand constant effort in-game or money if purchased at the in-app store.

Read on to get all Coin Master free spin links for March 31, 2024, and a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master free spin links for March 2024

You can redeem the daily links offered by Moon Active to get all free spins and coins. (Image via Moon Active)

Following are all Coin Master free spin links active on March 31, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/pUBNVb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BkqGyw - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/zHbwAg - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/AMBbDl - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/CNpyAb - 25 free spins

Get freebies by redeeming the above-listed links immediately, as they expire after two days. Additionally, all links are for one-time use only, which means they cannot be redeemed twice for free spins and coins.

Other than redeeming the links, there are multiple ways you can grind to get Coin Master spins and coins. Here's a list of some of these methods:

Inviting friends to download the app and play together.

Participating in events daily and completing their tasks.

Compete against other global players in the tournament and rank higher on the leaderboard.

Build all landmarks in the current village, finish construction, and level up.

Collect card sets and complete an album.

Waiting an hour automatically grants a certain number of spins based on your in-game level.

Request from your team members.

Getting more shields than your inventory’s capacity converts into spins.

A guide to redeeming free spin links

Clicking the green Collect button will transfer all freebies to your in-game profile. (Image via Moon Active)

You don’t have to put in much effort or spend plenty of time redeeming the Coin Master links. Activate the internet connection on your device and connect your in-game profile to your Facebook account.

After that, click any active link to open the app on your handheld. Let the app load all required assets and wait for the dialog box to appear. It contains reward details that each link grants and a green Collect button. Hit the button to claim all free coins and spins.