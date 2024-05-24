Coin Master: All free spin links (May 24, 2024)

Spins are crucial resources that will help you progress in Coin Master. They allow you to activate the virtual slot machine that contains symbols for all in-game and action items, such as spins, coins, raids, shields, and more. After each spin, you get items whose symbol lands on the slot machine. All those in-game and action items let you perform various activities to progress the content, such as building villages.

So, spins are the most significant item in your quest to build villages and explore the in-game map. You can obtain them using several methods. However, the best way to get them is by redeeming the daily free spin links.

Redeem these Coin Master links to get free spins on May 24, 2024

Redeem the daily links to get Coin Master free spins and coins. (Image via Moon Active)

While all links grant spins, some may give millions of coins as additional rewards upon redemption. Below is the list of all Coin Master links actively providing free spins on May 24, 2024.

https://Coin-Master.me/GhAEDU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/evgahx - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/GmYiQL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/UYWMPL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BbOxII - 25 free spins

The above links remain valid for three days. So, redeem them as soon as possible. Note that you cannot claim any particular code twice for rewards.

You can find free spin links daily on the title’s official Facebook page and often on X handle. Moon Active regularly posts them in the caption section of posts containing simple video or photo puzzles.

Click on them to claim the rewards in the title. Below is a detailed guide on redeeming the daily links for free spins and coins.

A guide on redeeming Coin Master daily links for free rewards

Claim all Coin Master free spins by clicking the green Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

Before starting the redemption process, ensure your mobile device has active internet. Then, consecutively click all the links from the above list, opening the app instantly.

Let the app load all its required files, after which a dialog box appears on the screen. Click the green Collect button in the box and claim all free coins and spins for May 24, 2024.

