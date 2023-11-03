Coin Master: All free spin links (November 3, 2023)

Coin Master is an idle game by Israeli developers Moon Active for Android and iOS. Players must explore the map by building and upgrading five landmarks in each village, and they have to complete over 500 villages to beat the game. However, this ambitious journey requires coins, which can be obtained via multiple sources, such as attacking or raiding villages, landing their symbol on the apparatus, and more.

The core gameplay loop of the game requires using spins, activating the slot machine, and landing items’ symbols on it. Since spins enable you to get every resource, they drain out quickly. Thankfully, there are multiple sources to earn them. Of these, using daily links is the quickest and grants the most free spins. This article lists all active Coin Master links for November 3, 2023.

Coin Master links to get free spins on November 3, 2023

Moon Active releases daily links on the title's official social media accounts (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active provides daily links that you can redeem to get freebies on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. While they all provide free spins, some occasionally grant free coins and other items, such as pet food, along with spins.

Here is a list of all active Coin Master links bestowing freebies on November 3, 2023:

coin-master.me/MWQDXI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eHlczc - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/uDhxYL - 25 free spins

coin-master.me/ElvVS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bMKSUH - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The links remain valid for 48 hours or two days, so use them before they expire to redeem the free spins and coins successfully. It is also important to note that you can redeem any particular link only once.

Method to redeem links to get free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim all applicable freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming links to get free spins in this idle title requires little effort. You must install the app, connect your device to the internet, link your Facebook account, and then tap a link. If you’ve already made the preparations, it should take you less than a minute to redeem one link and a couple of minutes to redeem all the links in this article.

Follow the steps below to redeem the links:

Search for links on the title’s official social media accounts or click the ones listed above consecutively.

Each link opens the app instantly on your device.

Let the app load its resources, after which it displays a dialog box detailing all the rewards associated with links and a green Collect button.

You must hit the Collect button to claim all applicable freebies.

That concludes our free spin links and redemption guide. Follow Sportskeeda to get daily Coin Master links and stay updated on the gaming world.