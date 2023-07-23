Coin Master: All free Spins links (July 23, 2023)

Coin Master is a single-player adventure title developed for Android and iOS by Moon Active. It incorporates gambling mechanics via a virtual slot machine in its adventure-themed gameplay. You activate the apparatus and get various in-game items by landing their respective symbols. The objective is to explore the map by building over 400 villages using coins.

Spins play a crucial role here since they activate the slot machine. You must farm spins using various methods in the title. However, Moon Active also provides codes in the form of links that bestows free spins every day. This article lists all active free spin links for July 23, 2023.

All active Coin Master free spins links (July 23, 2023)

Moon Active provides daily redeemable links that contain freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master holds numerous events daily. Some are in-game, while others are off-game that take place on its official social media accounts like Facebook and Twitter. Whatever the event, they present the perfect opportunity to earn freebies.

One such off-game event is social media contests. This is a daily competition that provides winners with billions of free coins and thousands of free spins. Moon Active uploads photos or video puzzles themed around the title on their social media handles. On each puzzle post, there will be a link you can use to get free spins.

Here are all the working Coin Master links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/kRQDzV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ExxlKf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/flfypZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/Iudfci - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/dGiUnl - 10 free spins and three million coins

You can use each link only once to get freebies. Moreover, they expire after two days, so you should redeem them immediately.

How to redeem Coin Master links?

Redeeming links is easy in this idle title. (Image via Moon Active)

Once you find the links, you are just a few taps away from redeeming them. The process involves simple steps that require installing Coin Master on your phone and having an active internet connection.

Then, click on any of the above-listed links, opening the app directly on your handheld. After the app loads all its resources, a dialog box will appear with details of the rewards you get. Tap the green Collect and add freebies to your profile.

How to get more Coin Master spins?

There are several in-game ways to earn spins. (Image via Moon Active)

As mentioned, you can partake in daily social media contests to earn a hefty number of free coins and spins. You can enter the contest by commenting your answer to the puzzles under each post. Thousands of fans enter the contests daily.

Moon Active chooses a few lucky participants who give the correct answer through a lottery system and declare the winners. You can try your luck and participate in them to get a chance to win free spins.

There are several ways to get spins besides redeemable links and daily social media contests. These include inviting friends, finishing villages, completing card sets, playing events, and competing in tournaments. You can also request spins from team members and collect them as a daily gift from your friend list.