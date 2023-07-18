Coin Master: All links for free spins (July 18, 2023)

Coin Master is a single-player idle adventure title developed by Moon Active for iOS and Android devices. In this title, you earn coins, build villages, level up, unlock all villages, and beat the game. There's a virtual slot machine which is the primary source of coins and every in-game or action item. You'll have to use spins to activate the apparatus.

Spins are the most significant part of gameplay, and there are various ways to earn them. Additionally, the developers at Moon Active provide redeemable links that bestow free spins and other items upon redemption. That said, This article lists all active Coin Master free spin links for July 18, 2023.

All Coin Master free spins links (July 18, 2023)

Moon Active provides daily redeemable links that provide freebies

Moon Active posts daily links on the title’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts. These links are part of a daily social media contest post containing a video or photo puzzle themed around the game. Winning these contests also provides a hefty amount of freebies, including spins.

Here is the list of all Coin Master free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/AEanqi - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/Rmeshw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qIfAMV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/madlSM - 10 free spins and three million coins

Each link lasts for only two days, so you should claim the freebies before they expire. Moreover, you can redeem any particular link only once.

How to redeem Coin Master free spins links

This idle title offers a straightforward method for redeeming links. You only have to install the app on your mobile device and ensure that you have access to an active internet connection. After that, click on any of the links from the list above, and it should open the app on your device. A dialog box will appear after the app fully loads, containing details of the freebies you'll receive. Tap the green Collect button to claim all the freebies.

How to earn more Coin Master spins

Coin Master offers several in-game ways to earn spins

You get free spins as a reward upon building each village on the map. Completing card sets, earning additional shields, participating in events, and competing in tournaments also rewards spins. You can even request them from your team members, collect them as a daily gift from your in-game friend list, pop balloons when they are active, and invite friends to get free spins.

There is at least one event or tournament running daily in Coin Master. Earning spins from an event requires collecting a specified number of unique items from the slot machine. On the other hand, placing higher in tournaments will also reward free coins, spins, and other items according to the rank you achieve.