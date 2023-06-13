Coin Master daily free spin links (June 13, 2023)

There are several ways to obtain free spins in Coin Master. While some methods are passive, others require players to do certain in-game activities. The title's entire gameplay revolves around spinning the slot machine, which contains symbols that either enable performing activities or give various items. There is a cap limit of 50 spins for all players to hold at a given time.

In Coin Master, you earn coins to build your current village. You can keep obtaining coins until the last spin remains in your inventory. After it empties, you can get them through other methods. The quickest way to get them is by redeeming the links provided by the game's developer.

All Coin Master links for free spins on June 13, 2023

Coin Master developer Moon Active provides players with links for daily free spins on the game’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. It usually posts a couple of videos or photos containing simple puzzles. In such posts, players will find a link that provides freebies.

Here are all the active Coin Master links provided by Moon Active for June 13:

https://Coin-Master.me/sUHSeZ - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wpbgII - Free 1 million coins and 10 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/kpQQkt - Free 20 Spins

Unlike other mobile games, there are no complex steps to redeem the links in Coin Master. You do not have to visit any websites or enter them in the app.

Here are the steps you can follow to redeem the links:

Install the Coin Master app on mobile devices. Trying to redeem them from your PC will redirect you to the broken Facebook page.

Click on any above-mentioned links. They will directly open the app on your handheld.

After the game loads, a dialog box will appear. It will contain the details of all applicable rewards.

Tap the collect button; all applicable rewards will appear in your profile.

In addition to free spins, these links provide free coins, pet XP, and other in-game items.

As mentioned earlier, Moon Active also posts a video or photo puzzle in the post containing links. This is an off-game event, and any willing player can participate in it. You must provide the answer to the puzzle in the post’s comment section.

Only a few fans selected from those who gave the correct answer will be declared winners. Moon Active chooses winners from a lucky draw and gifts them free spins as a reward.

With these free spins, you can upgrade your village, raid others, and progress through this idle game. However, spins do not last long, and the slot machine will tempt you to tap that red button until you finish them all. Additionally, you can tap and hold the Spin button and leave the game on auto-play. The slot machine will eat up your spins in no time.

If you ever find yourself in this situation, follow these steps to earn more free spins:

By Inviting Friends: If your Coin Master friend list has enough space for more friends, you can invite some and get free spins.

If your Coin Master friend list has enough space for more friends, you can invite some and get free spins. Request from the team: If you have not yet, joining the team has many perks. You can request spins and cards from team members and participate in team events. With this feature, you can grab up to 100 spins every day.

Partaking in events, competing in tournaments, receiving gifts, and completing card sets also get you free spins in Coin Master.

