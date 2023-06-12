Coin Master daily free spins (June 12, 2023)

Spins are significant in-game resources in Coin Master. They activate the slot machine, which contains symbols representing various in-game actions. Hitting the hammer symbol allows players to attack others' villages, and hitting the coin symbol provides coins and more. Coins are resources that help build items in the villages to complete them. After one is done, another unlocks.

Coin Master currently features over 450 villages. While some locations are based on real life, others are fictional. Attacking, raiding, and obtaining coins require activating the slot machine with spins. They finish quickly, given the fast-paced gameplay, and getting them requires performing certain activities. However, developer Moon Active provides links daily that contain free spins. Here are the active links for June 12 to get free spins.

All active Coin Master links (June 12, 2023)

While other mobile titles provide redeemable codes for freebies, Coin Master has a different method. The developer posts links on its official social media accounts like Facebook and Twitter. These contain freebies, and Moon Active posts two or three links daily. Including free spins, you can expect to get free coins, pet XP, and other in-game items.

They expire after two days and provide rewards only once per account. You should not follow complicated methods to redeem them like other mobile games. Once you find the links, click on them. Coin Master will open on your mobile device. After the game loads fully, you can tap the Collect button on the dialog box. All applicable rewards will then appear in your profile.

Here are all the active Coin Master links for June 12:

https://Coin-Master.me/kpQQkt - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DGNbCb - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/gKxuzn - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AiUubo - Free 10 Spins and 90k Coins

With these links, you can obtain free spins to resume the journey in this adventure game. Build each item in villages to unlock the next one and explore the real-life and fictional locations on the map.

Along with the links, each post contains a video or photo puzzle. They are simple, and you can post answers in the comment. Then, the developers chooses a few lucky winners from those who cracked it. The winners get millions of free coins, pet XP, pet food, free spins, and other in-game items as a reward. You can test your luck and participate in the contest to win plenty of items.

There are numerous other ways to earn more free spins in Coin Master. You can hold up to 50, represented by the spin bar on the main screen. The title provides five free spins every hour. If you are willing to spend money, the price starts from 2.17 USD in the store.

These are not the only ways to get free spins in this idle game. While you can hold up to 50 spins at maximum, the ones from rewards and links will add up to your profile. So, use the following steps to earn more free spins:

By finishing village: Finishing each one will get you free spins, coins, and other rewards. The number of villages you have unlocked represents your level in the game.

Completing Card Sets: There are numerous card sets in the title. Each one requires collecting nine cards to complete. You can obtain them from chests. Upon completing each one, you will get spins and other rewards depending on the card.

Collecting from Friends: You can send and receive free spins daily to the Coin Master friends. You can collect up to 100 spins daily from this feature.

Participating in events and ranking higher in tournaments also grants free spins. You can see their details below the Main Menu button on the main screen.

