Coin Master is an idle game where players build five items in each village to complete it. This adventure game features over 400 villages that require coins to finish building. Coins can be obtained by landing on their symbol when playing the slot machine. On the other hand, hitting three hammer or pig symbols provides attacking and raiding opportunities, which will then grant you coins.

Spins, represented by a lightning symbol, activate the slot machine. Each player can hold up to a maximum of 50, and you'll get five spins every hour. The ways to obtain spins include completing villages, card sets, inviting friends, and more. Additionally, the developers at Moon Active provide links containing free spins. This article lists all active Coin Master links for June 23, 2023.

Coin Master: Daily links for free spins (June 23, 2023)

Moon Active posts two to three links daily on their official Facebook and Twitter accounts, so there are always tons of freebies for Coin Master fans. These are redeemable only on handhelds, so you can't claim them if you're on a PC. Here are all active free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/aPPlLN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iYCDJP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PzlwWy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PbtRgG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LuEZYD - 25 free spins

These links are redeemable only once per account. Since they are valid only for two days, gamers should consider redeeming them as soon as possible. Redeeming these links from Coin Master is fairly easy. You can follow these simple steps to claim freebies:

Install the Coin Master app on your phone. Look for redeemable links online or on the game's official social media accounts. Click on any of the links, and this should open up the app on your device. After the app fully loads, tap the green Collect button to claim all freebies.

On their social media handles, Moon Active also includes video or photo puzzles themed around the title. This is an off-game event that rewards free coins, spins, and other in-game items. Anyone can participate in this event by typing their answer to the puzzles in the comment section. Thousands of fans post their answers, and Moon Active chooses a few lucky winners using a lottery system. The developers then send rewards to the in-game accounts of these players.

This free-to-play game also has the option for players to purchase coins, spins, chests, and more using the in-game store. Go to the Main Menu and enter the shop to make a purchase. Here is the price list of spins in Coin Master:

30 Spins: $2.19

90 Spins: $5.51

260 Spins: $13.26

525 spins: $22.12

1,600 spins: $55.33

3,600 spins: $110.69

If you're not too keen on buying spins, you can participate in events and compete in tournaments to earn them instead. There is at least one ongoing event in the title at all times. You can check the details of events by clicking their respective event icons on the Main Menu screen.

Poll : 0 votes