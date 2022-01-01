Coin Master free spin link (January 1): How to get free spins

Coin Master players can kick off the year with an extra reason to celebrate, as a new rewards link went live today. This link grants players an extra 600,000 coins and 10 free spins (minimum).

These reward links do not grant players a uniform reward. Players receive bonuses as per the level they are currently at in Coin Master. Today's link will grant a new player 600,000 coins and 10 spins, but advanced players should expect around 20,000,000 coins and 100 spins.

Moon Active, the developers of Coin Master, explained that this system ensures that all players benefit equally from a rewards link. Advanced or even intermediate level players will not benefit from a 600,000 coin reward, as their building costs are in the millions, even billions.

On the other hand, if a new player receives 20 million coins in one go, it would disturb the rank progression of the game.

Today's rewards can be availed by clicking here on a device with Coin Master logged in. Players can also check out this Tweet containing today's rewards link:

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame



Snag yours up --> Nothing like celebrating the Sweet New Year than with a gift! 🎁Snag yours up --> bit.ly/3xqxVXV Nothing like celebrating the Sweet New Year than with a gift! 🎁Snag yours up --> bit.ly/3xqxVXV

Get free rewards at Coin Master today (January 1)

All Coin Master reward links are single-use without any restriction on the number of reward links players can avail. The frequency of reward links has been consistently high over the past month, given the holiday season.

Coin Master developers generally celebrate special occasions, like New Year's Day and Halloween, with a themed Tweet containing a reward link.

While reward links are specially released on special occasions, there is never a particular shortage of free rewards. This is why most Coin Master beginner guides keep asking new players to check the Twitter handle consistently.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5 Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5

Most advanced players believe that effectively using the reward links can boost players' progress significantly. If players are competing with their friends, this boost can give them a significant edge.

Moon Active has hinted that Coin Master players can expect the stream of rewards that started in December to continue into 2022 as well.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Psst Vikings!

One of these cards doesn’t truly belong to THIS set!

𝑫𝒐 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔!? 🤔

800 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔! Psst Vikings! One of these cards doesn’t truly belong to THIS set! 𝑫𝒐 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔!? 🤔 800 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔! https://t.co/bqC7pUHpB9

Many contests, like the one linked above, are always available on the Coin Master Twitter handle. The probability of winning these is, of course, relatively low. Regardless, it's a fun way to get a chance to win big, so players should keep an eye out for these with as much attention as they employ while looking for free spins.

