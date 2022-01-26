Coin Master free spin link (January 26): How to get free spins

Coin Master players can pat themselves on the back on getting through half the week by availing a new rewards link that just went live. This link grants players a minimum reward of 25 spins.

Note: Each player's rewards via these reward links heavily depends on their current level of progress. Each player will not receive equal rewards from any of the Coin Master reward links or redeem codes currently live.

If accessed from a relatively new account (Lv.20 and lower), today's link will credit that account with 25 spins. A high-level account (Lv. 175 and above) can expect at least 200 spins as a free gift.

Today's rewards can be accessed by clicking here on a device with the game installed and the tutorial stages completed. The reward link was announced on the official Twitter handle.

Get free rewards in Coin Master today (January 26)

The developers of Coin Master have explained why all their rewards are conditional on the player's level. The building cost of each village is carefully planned to create a rank progression plan for the developers to plan more Coin Master levels further.

This system of conditional bonuses from free links, events, and everything in between ensures that this plan is not disturbed.

New players will surge through the levels if they're given the same amount of spins or gold as their more experienced counterparts, and the rewards credited to new players are next to nothing for an advanced player. The average multiplier for a player above Lv. 200 is at least 30x, so it would be ridiculous to grant them 25 spins.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame



Snag yours up --> Nothing like celebrating the Sweet New Year than with a gift!Snag yours up --> bit.ly/3xqxVXV Nothing like celebrating the Sweet New Year than with a gift! 🎁Snag yours up --> bit.ly/3xqxVXV

Coin Master's developers are famous for the range of occasions they celebrate, from Hanukah to Halloween, with a themed tweet for every occasion. This themed tweet almost always comes with or is followed by a rewards link.

Even without any special occasion around the corner, at least two links a week have come to be the standard flow from the developers. The scale of rewards per rewards link is bumped up around special occasions.

Raiding other players is the best method for players who want to level up quickly. The Raid Madness Smashing Six and the Raid Madness Event are currently live, providing Super Bet and a range of other benefits, further multiplying the benefits to the point where even new players can make tens of millions of coins per raid.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Are you!?

Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳 🤩

Get Excited → 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑬𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑬!Are you!?Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳Get Excited → bit.ly/CoinMasterAnni… 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑬𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑬! Are you!? Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳🎈🎉🤩🎁Get Excited → bit.ly/CoinMasterAnni… https://t.co/fbaCilVjAm

Like the one shown above, several contests are held multiple times every day on the official Twitter handle. As these contests are only live for a short period, players interested in participating should make a habit of checking the handle every few hours. These contests are also held on the official Instagram page.

Being an active follower of Coin Master's socials hosts a range of benefits with reward links and contests, with massive rewards being the tip of the iceberg.

