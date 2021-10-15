Coin Master free spin link for today (October 15): How to get free rewards

For players who feel lucky, Coin Master is their game. They need to use a slot machine to be able to win coins. The main objective of the title is to level up their villages, which can be done by spending coins to buy upgrades from the village shop.

The Coin Master Twitter page is constantly being updated with free rewards and slot spins. Gamers can get a lead by following the title on social media and checking for the daily rewards.

For those unaware, their Twitter page was updated, and users can claim the reward for October 15. The most recent prizes can be claimed by clicking here.

Once players click on the link, they will be able to claim 1,500,000 coins. They can upgrade their villages using these coins to get ahead of their friends.

Obtaining free rewards in Coin Master on October

Gamers can win coins by trying their luck on the slot machine or by checking the Twitter page. The title has an exciting rewards system where they will always win coins to keep the game going.

The best way to earn coins is by attacking and raiding other villages. Users can add a multiplier to their slot machine, which consumes more spins but helps win rewards at multiple times the original win.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒋𝒂𝒎𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝑽𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔! How many do you spot?!🧐 5 or 10?! Tell us below for a chance to win 600 spins! 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒋𝒂𝒎𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝑽𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔! How many do you spot?!🧐 5 or 10?! Tell us below for a chance to win 600 spins! https://t.co/o27yYhTBgO

Gamers can enjoy the lucky side of the game, where the gratification of winning coins is like winning chips at a casino. They can then use these coins to upgrade a village and level it up.

Each level requires users to build and upgrade five objects in their village. Reaching a high level in the village will lead to them winning higher rewards.

The game has a competitive leaderboard where players' progress is tracked according to the number of stars they collect. The rewards they can win from the slot machine are coins, shields, attacks, raids, and more slot spins.

Each reward helps gamers ultimately win more coins while the shield is used to protect the village from enemy attacks when the player is AFK.

Keeping in touch with the Coin Master Twitter page is a must if they want to get ahead and top the leaderboard.

Gamers can also compete against friends to attack and raid their villages.

