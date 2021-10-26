Coin Master free spin link for today: How to get free rewards (October 26)

Coin Master is a single-player game for Android and iOS devices created by Israeli game studio Moon Active. Coin Master is a simple, fun, and luck-based game that players can play to build the best village in the game. Keeping up with Coin Master on their Twitter page is crucial for any player that wants to get ahead in the game as that's where they give out free rewards to players.

Developers at Moon Active consistently post links to free rewards quite often on their Twitter handle that players can take advantage of to win coins and extra spins. All players who follow the link on Coin Master's Twitter page today will receive 25 free slot spins that they can use to win more rewards.

How to get free rewards in Coin Master as of October 26

Coin Master rewards its players for being part of the community by giving out rewards in the form of links on their social media platforms. Players can claim today's reward by clicking on the link mentioned below.

" 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁! Did you grab yours todays?! --> https://bit.ly/3ETIB4O" - Coin Master Twitter Page

In Coin Master, players compete with each other to collect the most number of stars in the game. In order to collect stars, players must upgrade their villages and in order to upgrade their villages, players need coins. To win these coins, players need to spin the slot machine. When players spin the slot machine in the game, they win coins, spins, attacks, raids, and shields.

Players can try their luck by betting x2 and x3 to be able to win rewards in those multiples. The best way to win coins in the game is to get three pigs on the slot machine which allows a player to start a raid. Raids let players steal coins from an enemy player's village in the game.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Witch way to the coin!? 🤔 𝙒𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩?! 𝘼 𝙤𝙧 𝘽!? Drop your answer below for a chance to 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚 1,000 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝘼𝙉𝘿 2 𝘽𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝘾𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙨. Witch way to the coin!? 🤔 𝙒𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩?! 𝘼 𝙤𝙧 𝘽!? Drop your answer below for a chance to 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚 1,000 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝘼𝙉𝘿 2 𝘽𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝘾𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙨. https://t.co/zMVo3Q0wc0

The game is currently having its Halloween event running where players can win more rewards than usual by keeping in touch with the events in the game. During the Halloween event, Moon Active posts tweets about fun quizzes that players can take part in to try to win the lucky draw reward.

Edited by Atul S