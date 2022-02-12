Coin Master free spin link (February 12): How to get free spins

Coin Master's official Twitter account shared a new free spin reward link that went live to help players start their weekend off right. By hitting the Twitter link, players will receive rewards based on their in-game progress.

Players should be aware that not every participant receives the same number of free spins from the Coin Master reward links. When a new player clicks on the rewards link, he revives the minimum number of free spins. Their current level of progress determines the number of free spins awarded to a player, so high-level players will receive more free spins than others.

Get free spin rewards in Coin Master today (February 12)

The free spin reward can be found in the tweet below, and players must click the tweet on a phone that has the game installed to receive the free spins. The reward link was also shared on the official Twitter handle today, as was the case with the previous rewards.

Each player receives a different number of free spins like all new players with a level of 20 or lower will get a minimum of 25 free spins. If the same link is used on a game account with a level of 175 or higher, the reward increases to 200 free spins.

Why do Coin Master developers give away free spins?

One of the most often asked questions by Coin Master players is "why are all of their rewards based on the player's level?" The answer to this question is the expense of construction for each level and the worth of free spins in generating resources.

The game developers create a rank progression roadmap and make future game changes based on it, deciding on a building cost for each level. The conditional rewards system ensures that the game's rank-up system follows the developers' plans.

As a result, different levels of players receive different amounts of free spins, such as expert players who are looking for bigger winnings and more spins than their new counterparts. If novices are given the same 200 spins as expert players, they will rush through the levels and break the developer's game timetable.

Finally, additional free spins are frequently available on the official Twitter and Instagram feeds, which are equivalent to the free spin rewards listed above. Following Coin Master on social media has a number of benefits, including raid madness contests and reward links.

Edited by R. Elahi