Coin Master, a casual game developed by Moonlight, is one of the most popular mobile titles. It contains a slot machine that players spin to obtain shields, coins, and other items. They also provide an opportunity to raid and attack others' villages to obtain coins. Everyone can earn up to fifty spins passively by getting five per hour. Additionally, landing three spin symbols in a slot can earn more spins.

The title has over 450 villages with unique themes, such as The Future, Atlantis, Africa, LA Dreams, The Wizard, and more. Players must spin the slot machine to perform every in-game activity. Like other mobile games, Coin Master's developer also provides redeemable links containing free spins and coins daily. Here are the links to Coin Master for June 8, 2023.

Coin Master links for free spins and coins (June 8, 2023)

Developer Moon Active provides links through social media accounts like Facebook and Twitter every day. It posts a video or photo puzzle, and random lucky users from those who solve these become winners. The developer provides additional rewards such as coins, chests, and spins. Players can also solve these puzzles and test their luck, winning more items if succesful.

On the same social media post, Moon Active provides links containing free spins and coins. Here are all the latest links:

https://Coin-Master.me/PzJiGi - Free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NfJzna - Free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iKAPFD - Free Spins and Coins

https://Coin-Master.me/NjYbEo - Free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/kPnGrV - Free Spins

Players can get free coins and spin only once per account. They are valid for up to two days from their posting date. There are no complicated methods or websites to redeem them in Coin Master. From mobile devices, click on any active link; it redirects them to the app. Once the app opens, they can see the number of free spins and coins they will get. They can then tap Collect to add it to their profile.

The number of spins and coins in free links differ according to the village level because a higher level requires higher costs to build items. Besides links, there are other ways to earn free spins in Coin Master. Here are some of them:

By inviting friends

By collecting from friends

By request from the team

By popping balloons when they are active

By finishing villages

By completing card sets

Participating in Events and Tournaments

Coin Master holds at least one event every day. Currently, users can partake in The Secret Seashell event and Garden Gift tournament. It requires them to collect seashells from a slot machine.

Collecting these rewards free coins, spins, and other items. In the Garden Gift, participants who rank 15 or higher get pet XP, Coins, and spins as rewards. Participating in it requires five trees, which are obtainable from the slot machine.

More about Coin Master

Coin Master is an idle game featuring gambling mechanics to perform activities. The title has three pets: Rhino, Tiger, and Foxy, each with unique powers. Foxy increases the number of coins while raiding. Tiger provides additional coins while attacking, and Rhino protects the village to some extent from the opponent's attacks. They are accessible to players after village level 4.

To unlock them, one must perform certain tasks. For instance, reaching level 4 unlocks Foxy, completing Beast Card set unlocks Tiger, and Creatures Card unlocks Rhino. It has over 100 million downloads on the Play Store, with a rating of 4.6 stars.

Poll : 0 votes