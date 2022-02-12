Coin Master new free spin link (February 12): Get free spins

To assist Coin Master players kick off their weekend on a positive note, the official Twitter account of Coin Master released a new free spin reward link that went live today. Players will receive incentives based on their in-game level progress if they follow the official handle on Twitter.

Players should be advised that not everyone who clicks on the Coin Master reward link will earn the same number of free spins. When a new player clicks on the bonus link, the minimum quantity of free spins is reactivated.

A player's number of free spins is determined by their current level of progress. Therefore, high-level players will receive more free spins than others.

Today is your chance to win free spins on Coin Master (February 12)

The free spin prize can be found in the tweet below, and to obtain the free spins, players must click the tweet on the phone that has the game installed. As with the previous rewards, the link to today's reward was also provided on the official Twitter handle:

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Snag these sweet spins!! --> 𝗪𝗲'𝘃𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂! .Snag these sweet spins!!--> bit.ly/3IiJswN 𝗪𝗲'𝘃𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂! ....Snag these sweet spins!! 😍--> bit.ly/3IiJswN

Each player receives a varied quantity of free spins, such as a minimum of 25 free spins for all new players with a level of 20 or lower in-game progress. The prize increases to 200 free spins if the same link is utilized on a game account with a level of 175 or higher.

Why do Coin Master creators offer free spins?

"Why are all of their prizes dependent on the player's level?" is one of the most often asked questions by players. The answer to this question is the cost of building for each level and the value of free spins in generating resources.

Game creators design a rank advancement roadmap and base future game updates on it, determining the cost of each level's construction of buildings. Thanks to the conditional rewards system, the game's rank-up system follows the developers' plans.

As a result, different players get different numbers of free spins, such as expert players who want more significant payouts and more resources than their newer counterparts. If novices are given 200 spins like skilled players, they will hurry through the stages and disrupt the game's schedule.

Finally, additional rewards, similar to the free spins prize described above, are frequently provided on the official Twitter and Instagram accounts. There are several advantages to following Coin Master on social media, including reward links and raid madness contests.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha