Collei in Genshin Impact: Release date, abilities, gameplay, and voice actors

Collei is the first 4-star Dendro character in Genshin Impact version 3.0, and the protagonist of the official webtoon that was released a long time ago. She is not a stranger to Webtoon readers, and has already gained popularity due to how much she has changed over the years.

Today, Genshin Impact released various information regarding Collei, such as her personality, ascension materials, and most importantly her abilities in combat. This article will include Collei's release date, abilities, and her voice actors in the game.

Collei's official release date in Genshin Impact version 3.0

Genshin Impact will be updated to version 3.0 on August 24. Once the maintenance ends, new characters and weapon banners will be added to the game, including Collei. In other words, she will be released right after the version 3.0 update on August 24.

Other than getting her through the character event wish, players can also obtain her for free from the Graven Innocence event that will also begin after the version 3.0 update. Of course, they may not obtain her on the first day, but few days later after completing various missions from the event page.

Exploring Collei's talent and abilities in combat

1) Normal Attack: Supplicant's Bowmanship

Collei attacking a fungi in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Collei's Normal Attack can perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow to deal physical damage. When using a Charged Attack, she performs an Aimed Shot with increased damage. While aiming, Dendro energy will accumulate and once the arrow is fully charged, she will deal Dendro damage.

2) Elemental Skill: Floral Brush

Throws a boomerang called Floral Ring towards enemies in sight (Image via HoYoverse)

With this skill, she throws out a Floral Ring that will deal Dendro damage to enemies that come in contact with the boomerang. It will return after a set of times, dealing Dendro damage once again.

3) Elemental Burst: Trump-Card Kitty

Cuilein-Anbar in action (Image via HoYoverse)

Collei will throw a doll named Cuilein-Anbar that will cause an explosion and deal Dendro damage, then create a Cuilein-Anbar Zone. Inside the AoE, Cuilein-Anbar will keep bouncing until the duration ends and deals Dendro damage to all enemies.

Collei's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Two voice actors for Collei were introduced in the announcement, Christina Costello for the English version, and Maekawa Ryoko for the Japanese version. Like any other playable character, tons of new voice lines will be added to Collei's profile, and players can check them out after obtaining her in-game.

Here are some of the voice-overs that have already been revealed by Genshin Impact in the announcement:

"Trainee Forest Ranger Collei, reporting for duty! I will ensure your safe passage through this forest. ...Phew, I think I've finally got that line down! ...I- I didn't get any of it wrong, did I?"

"My hobbies? ... Sewing, practicing gliding, and helping people! Hmm? Sounds familiar? Well, that's because... I want to be someone that gives people that warm feeling, too."

Collei is a trainee ranger in Avidya Forest, Sumeru, and will be released in Genshin Impact version 3.0 as the first 4-star Dendro character. As a character that can deal constant damage off-field, players may find her suitable as a support for Tighnari in Genshin Impact.

