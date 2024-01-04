Combat Zone: 5 best tips you need to know

Combat Zone, the latest game mode introduced by Alpha Bravo Inc. for their popular Combat Master title, has left players buzzing. Released on December 30, 2023, for PC and Android users, the mode promises intense action and innovative gameplay, featuring elements like gliding with a parachute and running on zip lines.

This article highlights the five best tips players can use to improve their performance in Combat Zone.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Five best tips to remember when playing Combat Zone

1) Glide like a pro

Enhance your mobility using the glider jump mantle up boost. Initiate a jump, activate your parachute, and perform an additional jump for an extra boost. This advanced technique allows you to effortlessly scale tall structures, offering a tactical advantage for offense and defense.

Whether evading enemy fire or preparing for a precision snipe, mastering this technique ensures swift navigation of the Combat Zone terrain. Integrate the mantle up boost into your combat strategy for dynamic evasion. This technique introduces unpredictability to your movements, making you a challenging target in the heat of battle.

In squad-based modes, share the mantle up boost knowledge with your teammates for coordinated movements. Strategically position your team members on elevated surfaces to gain a significant advantage in spotting enemies, controlling engagements, and securing victory.

2) Fight with finesse

Take your combat skills to new heights by executing actions mid-air. Switch weapons or shoot while gliding by configuring your key binds for quick and seamless transitions. This unexpected maneuver catches opponents off guard, enabling you to maintain an offensive stance even during aerial engagements.

Optimize plate placement during battles by holding down the button for faster plate equipping. This technique ensures a swift and secure fight, preventing unnecessary delays in applying crucial armor. Efficiently managing your armor resources can have a significant impact on the outcome of intense firefights.

3) Land for loot

Your choice of landing spots significantly shapes your Combat Zone experience. Motherland Hill and the gas station stand out as prime locations known for their loot-rich environments.

When choosing Motherland Hill as your landing zone, capitalize on its elevated position, as it proves advantageous in both offensive and defensive scenarios. Secure powerful loadouts from nearby loot crates, leveraging the terrain to maintain a strategic overview of the Combat Zone.

The gas station not only provides substantial cash but also access to impressive loadouts. Navigate through its various sections to swiftly collect cash, allowing you to purchase essential items like ammo, plates, or a Revival kit, giving you a significant edge over opponents.

While Motherland Hill and the gas station are ideal, adapt based on the in-game situation. If these locations are contested by multiple squads, be prepared to pivot to nearby areas with decent loot potential. Flexibility in your landing strategy ensures you're well-equipped for the challenges ahead.

4) Gulag tactics

Emerging victorious in the Gulag demands not just skill but also a strategic approach to weapon selection. When given the chance to pick your loadout, steer clear of shotguns, as they prove less versatile in the Gulag setting. Instead, choose weapons that offer accuracy and flexibility, enabling you to adapt to diverse combat scenarios.

In addition to your weapon choices, triumphing in the Gulag involves a psychological aspect. Maintain unpredictable movements, use cover strategically, and capitalize on opportunities to outsmart your opponent. The element of surprise becomes a potent ally, capable of turning the tide in your favor during these intense one-on-one duels.

5) Exploit glitches for gain

Explore the jump pad glitch by double-tapping the slide button for a surprising vertical ascent. Use it in aerial engagements to catch opponents off guard, disrupting predictions and creating opportunities for maneuvers.

Mastering this glitch transforms you into a dynamic force, offering strategic outplays. Combine it with parachute manipulation for greater control and experiment with scenarios to leverage this unique advantage creatively.

Utilize the glitch to be the first to land in high-traffic areas, influencing early-game engagements significantly.

In conclusion, these five essential tips help players confidently navigate the recently released Combat Zone battle arena.