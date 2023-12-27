Combat Zone battle royale: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Combat Zone's developing phase has reportedly been completed and is gearing up to release for all mobile gamers. Alfa Bravo Inc. recently uploaded a trailer to showcase some of the expected gameplay features. However, the publisher hasn't delivered an official list of details about the upcoming battle royale.

Combat Zone is supposedly launching as a part of the existing Combat Master mobile shooter title. It seems to be an add-on to the game that can be downloaded after release to play with the same account. However, it might be released as a standalone part primarily due to its download and installation sizes.

This article will highlight the possible release date of Combat Zone and its confirmed features so far.

When will Combat Zone battle royale release?

Expand Tweet

Alpha Bravo Inc. is expected to make the game available on mobile platforms by the end of December 2023. However, if there are server issues or the title requires more tweaks, the release period could shift to the first week of January 2024.

What to expect in Combat Zone battle royale?

Expand Tweet

The trailer showcased some gameplay clips and included a few noteworthy features. But it does not seem that there is anything out of the ordinary in the video that might come as unexpected in a battle royale title.

The map seems to follow the same mechanics, with a randomized safe zone forming over time to create tighter gunfight areas. The closing zone seems to be a sandstorm instead of a direct damaging barrier like some of the popular mobile titles in the past.

You can also glide through the map with parachutes to traverse quickly. Other than that, the map will feature zip lines where you can attach yourself and cross a certain distance. The trailer also highlights that you can run atop power lines that connect with distant towers.

Apart from these gameplay features, you can inspect your weapons, including melee ones, and equip different cosmetics. Moreover, the weapons are consistent with what the community has seen so far, but a fresh game with a massive arsenal isn't expected to be released.

Expand Tweet

The trailer showcased one map, so you could expect the battle royale to be playable on just that during the launch window. It has an average size but might accommodate around 60 players to create a chaotic battlefield.

Since the developers and publishers have made no official announcements, these features and figures remain speculations based on the released assets. Fans can keep an eye out for their official Twitter (X) page for more announcements.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.