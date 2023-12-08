BGMI x Pagani collaboration event: All rewards, how to get supercars, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has leapfrogged many others and emerged as one of the most-played BR titles in the Indian mobile gaming market. To enhance the experience of millions of users who flock to it daily, Krafton introduces updates, events, and collaborations from time to time. While the ongoing 2.9 update is already a massive hit, the developer has added a new collaboration event with automobile giant - Pagani.

The new venture will be the third major vehicle collaboration since Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback in May 2023.

Everything you need to know about the new Pagani Speed Drift collaboration event in BGMI

The long-awaited Pagani collaboration event is now live in BGMI, and you can acquire exclusive themed vehicle skins to upgrade the quality of your in-game inventory. These cosmetics are available in the new Pagani Speed Drift event, which is scheduled to continue till 05:29 am IST on January 25, 2023.

The vehicle skins come in unique colors (according to their variants). They are assigned to different cars in the title and can be redeemed using Lucky medals (by spending UC).

Here's an overview of the available Pagani skins and their prices in terms of Lucky medals:

For Coupe RB - Pagani Imola - Grigio Montecarlo (1 Lucky medal), Crystal Clear Carbon (3 Lucky medals), and Nebula Dream (3 Lucky medals). For UAZ - Robust Wild (1 Lucky medal), Robust Night City (1 Lucky medal), and Robust Universe (3 Lucky medals). For Dacia - Ghost Rose (1 Lucky medal), Ghost Violet (1 Lucky medal), and Ghost Gleam (3 Lucky medals).

Furthermore, those who collect all the cars will be able to redeem a free Glacier Masterpiece Pagani skin, which will be an extremely rare color-changing cosmetic.

To get the Lucky medal, you need to tap on the "Start Accelerating" button and spend UC at growing rates - 60, 180, 500, 1000, 2500, 5800, and 7200.

However, you must note that accelerating once does not guarantee getting a speed boost and moving on to the next tier. Securing a successful speed boost depends on luck. For this reason, you will likely have to spend a lot of UC to get Pagani vehicle skins in BGMI.

You can also get hold of exclusive cosmetics and more while accelerating through the Pagani event's tiers.

Here's a look at all the rewards up for grabs in the BGMI collaboration event:

Pagani Lucky Medal

Midnight Muse Set

Shadowfire Captain Set

Dawning Surge Set

Midnight Muse - QBZ

Shadowfire Captain - Kar98K

Dawning Surge - S686

Dawning Surge Mask

Midnight Muse Cover

Shadowfire Captain Cover

Regal Royale Smoke Grenade

Pagani Parachute

Toy Refuel Ornament

Supply Crate Coupon

Classic Crate Coupon

Lucky Voucher

While many BGMI YouTubers have already created videos on the Pagani Speed Drift event, it remains to be seen how many standard players are lucky enough to obtain the stunning skins.