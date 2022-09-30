Complete the latest Hog Heaven Challenge in Clash of Clans to earn special rewards

Thanks to recent updates and in-game difficulties, Clash of Clans has become even more popular. To win multiplayer battles and receive unique rewards, the game now features a variety of troop challenges where players must utilize a specific unit.

Players who participate in troop challenges may receive unique benefits such as magic items, gold, and experience points. One of the finest methods to test out different army compositions is through these trials. Hog Heaven, the most recent troop challenge in the game, is based on a class of units known as Hog Riders.

To win all of the prizes, participants must complete the challenge before October 3. In this article, we will explore the most recent Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans and the rewards that it offers.

Details of the latest troop challenges in Clash of Clans: rewards and best attacking strategies

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Use Healing Spells and Hog Riders at 80% off while the event lasts, only a few hours left! Hog Heaven event - the aftermath?Use Healing Spells and Hog Riders at 80% off while the event lasts, only a few hours left! Hog Heaven event - the aftermath? 😬 Use Healing Spells and Hog Riders at 80% off while the event lasts, only a few hours left! https://t.co/r7R4cXDeEa

Players of Clash of Clans are required to use Hog Riders in multiplayer battles as part of the Hog Heaven challenge. In this combat mode, those who complete all 10 battles are deemed the winners and provided with unique rewards in addition to experience.

The Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans has the following in-game description:

"Keep your Hog Riders riding longer when you drop a well-timed Heal Spell during this event."

One of the most well-liked Dark Elixir troops in Clash of Clans is the Hog Riders. They have a special skill that allows them to scale barriers and engage defenders directly. They can deal significant damage and have average hitpoints.

The Titanic Strength and Whirl Power challenges, which were inspired by Super Giants and Valkyries, respectively, are comparable to the Hog Heaven challenge. To advance the progress bar, players must use the required quantity of a particular unit (in this case, Hog Riders) in battles.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Train Hog Riders and Healing Spells at 80% off throughout this event Complete the Hog Heaven event to win 5x Wall Rings (& gems), and give your Walls an upgrade!Train Hog Riders and Healing Spells at 80% off throughout this event Complete the Hog Heaven event to win 5x Wall Rings (& gems), and give your Walls an upgrade!Train Hog Riders and Healing Spells at 80% off throughout this event 🐷😇 https://t.co/BJYN6lrPjH

The level of the town hall determines how many hog riders should be deployed. For instance, in online combat, the owner of Town Hall 13 is required to use out a minimum of 12 Hog Riders.

Players must use the necessary number of Hog Riders to win at least one star in a battle in order to advance the progress bar. They can employ a variety of successful offensive techniques, such as GoVaHo and Mass Hogs, to complete the Hog Heaven challenge.

Another strategy is to use the necessary quantity of Hog Riders' various offensive techniques like DrVaWipe and GoWipe. Witches, valkyries, golems, poison spells, and, healing spells are a few units and spells that Hog Riders can use in Clash of Clans in addition to other soldiers and spells.

All the rewards for completing the Hog Heaven challenge

Players can level up and accumulate experience points in the game by completing the Hog Heaven task. Additionally, it gives them extra resources and magic items. The rewards for completing the Hog Heaven challenge are listed below:

Players who complete the Hog Heaven job will receive 400 experience points.

They will also gain two training potions after winning the tenth fight in the game, which will temporarily increase the production speed of the Barracks, Heroes, and Spell Factories for an hour.

Finally, the Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans is a good way to earn additional resources and experience points to upgrade faster in the game. Players must complete the challenge by October 3 to earn all the rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far