Complete list of all High On Life cast present in the game

Unlike many games released during the festive period, High On Life has a unique take on the oversaturated FPS market. Since the first trailer, it was evident that the game would be filled with funny one-liners and witty narratives, among other attractions. Following the game's release, the talent behind the scenes has become quite evident.

Modern-day games have seen many renowned personalities associating themselves with different roles. Games like Death Stranding have relied on Hollywood A-listers, while stars like Christopher Judge have immortalized Kratos in the hearts of the community.

High On Life has a very interesting setting. It can be easily sath that there hasn't been a past instance where weapons have spoken words of wisdom. Yet, Squanch Games has attempted something completely different this time and much of it is due to the brilliant cast associated with the project. Let's go through the complete set of actors whose voices will be a source of constant entertainment for all gamers.

High On Life includes talking weapons, among other things

Due to the overall setting of High On Life, there will be plenty of alien NPCs found throughout the game. While the overall context of the game might be simple, the cast will ensure that everything comes to life unexpectedly.

Here's the complete list of all the actors that players will encounter in their game. Some of them lend their voice as weapons, while others perform the role of aliens.

Justin Roiland – Kenny

Michael Cusack – Knifey

JB Smoove – Gus

Betsy Sodaro – Sweezy

Tim Robinson – Creature

Laura Silverman – Lizzie

Dave Herman – Gene

Kevin McDonald

Maria Bamford

Nolan North

Thomas Middleditch

Jennifer Hale

Tara Strong

Justin Roiland plays the game's main protagonist as the talking gun Kenny. Many will instantly identify his voice as the man who has voiced Rick and Morty in the popular sci-fi series. He has also been present in projects like Gravity Falls and Adventure Times, among others. Roiland has played a big role in the development of High On Life, and players are sure to get entertained along their journeys.

Michael Cusack is another famous face who's part of the project as the voice of Knifey. Over the years, Cusack has become a recognized face in the animation industry, given the number of projects he has worked on. Interestingly, Cusack has worked on an Australian parody of the original Rick and Morty show, which influenced him to be involved in High On Life.

Tara Strong and Nolan North have previously worked on several gaming projects. JB Smoove, who's the voice actor for Gus, is another renowned face on TV who has also acted in a couple of Spider-Man films.

Given how unique High On Life wants to be, picking an enterprising cast must have been a fundamental task for the developers at Squanch Games. Based on the list of names, fans' expectations will increase even further. The game is still available for pre-order and will be released today, December 13. It's also being added as a day-one release on the Xbox Game Pass and will be available to both PC and console players.

