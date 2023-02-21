Complete list of Wild Hearts voice actors and cast in game

Electronic Arts recently released the action role-playing video game Wild Hearts, developed by Omega Force. In Azuma, a fictional setting modeled after feudal Japan, players are tasked with hunting giant monsters. Wild Hearts is like a crossover between Monster Hunter and Horizon. Players will have a selection of various high-tech weapons, each with their own unique abilities.

Aside from the action-packed monster-slaying gameplay, players can also look forward to 12 hours of story. Wild Hearts features many characters whom players will encounter as they progress through the game's plot. However, these aren't your typical characters as they've been portrayed by several prominent voice actors.

In some cases, games succeed when the voice acting is exceptional. Sometimes, despite having quality gameplay, players tend to lose interest when the story and acting falls short. Luckily, EA's latest monster hunting game delivers on this aspect. Let's look at all Wild Hearts characters and their respective voice actors.

Wild Hearts voice actors

Ujishige Daidouji (Voiced by Yuki Matsuzaki)

Yuki Matsuzaki (Image via IMDb)

Japanese actor Yuki Matsuzaki has made multiple film and television appearances throughout his career. Yuki can now add "gaming voice actor" to his résumé as he portrays Ujishige Daidouji in Wild Hearts.

Matsuzaki played the role of technology "wiz-kid" Kenji Mazuto in The Pink Panther 2. He also played Garheng in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Yuki isn't new to voice acting since he was behind the voice of Miyamoto Usagi in the Netflix original series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles and the 2012 animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Natsume (Voiced by Miracle Vell Magic)

Miracle Vell Magic (Image via YouTube)

Miracle Vell Magic takes on the voice of Natsume the Blacksmith and the first citizen of Minato. Miracle is mostly known for being a social media influencer on YouTube, where she creates lifestyle content and music videos on her channel. Her voice acting stint with EA's monster hunting game has to be her biggest break yet.

Suzuran (Voiced by Crystal Kay)

Crystal Kay (Image via OTAQUEST)

Crystal Kay is a Japanese singer, songwriter, actress and radio host. Crystal voices Suzuran, a skilled carpenter affectionately referred to as "Sensei" by the people of Minato for her wisdom and knowledge of the Kemono in Wild Hearts.

With the 1999 release of her debut song, "Eternal Memories," Crystal Kay rose to stardom in 2002 with the release of her third studio album, "Almost Seventeen." The album debuted on Japan's Oricon charts at number two. Eventually, "Almost Seventeen" sold over 400,000 copies and received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

Seren (Voice by Yurie Collins)

Yurie Collins (Image via Backstage)

Yurie Collins was born and raised in Japan before studying in the US when she turned 18. Apparently, her life-changing decision worked wonders for her as she found success as an actress. She is also the voice of Seren, the leader of the builders in Minato.

Yurie has performed on stage with The Flea Theater, 600 Highwaymen, Berkeley Rep, and on television for programs like Bull on CBS, Gotham on FOX, and Orange is the New Black on Netflix after relocating to New York City to pursue her career in theater, TV, and film.

Mujina (Voiced by Yuta Koga)

Yuta Koga (Image via YutaKoga.com)

Yuta Koga is a Japanese actor and director who acted in the short film Sugar Glass Bottle besides creating music videos. He has contributed his vocal talents to Mujina, a mysterious musician and recluse. The hunter is frequently questioned by this character, who wears a mask that changes shape according to his mood.

Nobumitsu Tsumori (Voiced by Kane Kosugi)

Kane Kusogi (Image via Pinterest)

Actor Kane Kosugi is closely associated with the video game industry. He portrayed Ryu Hayabusa in the movie DOA: Dead or Alive and the legendary fighter Kazuya in the movie Tekken. In Wild Hearts, he plays Nobumitsu. The character gives players access to a selection of bounties as the leader of the Fishermans Guild.

Yataro (Voiced by Mai Nakazato)

Mai Nakazato (Image via Backstage)

Mai Nakazato has acted in a number of movies and shorts, including The First English Lesson in Japanese History and Devastation: Mortal Fire. Yataro, the head of the Crafts Guild, who sports various fashionable accessories that players can wear in-game, is played by Mai.

Kogyoku (Voiced by Marika Dandoy)

Marika Dandoy

Singer and actress Marika Dandoy is notable for her appearance in School of Rock: The Musical. She portrays Kogyoku, the proprietor of the Crimson Treasury, which is the main marketplace for purchasing and selling necessities.

Tamakazura (Voiced by Takayuki Yanagi)

Takayuki Yanagi (Image via DryedMangoez)

Veteran actor Takayuki Yanagi has acted in several action movies, including Kamen Rider Ghost and Kamen Rider Ichigou. He portrays the owner and manager of Minato's bathhouse, Tamakazura. Before engaging in combat, this bath might bestow upon the player several boosts for the hunter.

Throughout every hunter's adventure, they will encounter all of these characters, who will prove to be essential as players progress through the story. Wild Hearts is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

