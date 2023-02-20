Wild Hearts Bow guide: Best weapon combos, movesets, and more

Are you someone who prefers taking down enemies from a distance? If yes, then the bow is ideal for you in Wild Hearts. It is a simple yet powerful weapon that provides excellent damage and mobility, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced players alike.

Unlike other ranged weapons in Wild Hearts, the bow is available from the start. So, if you’re a fan of archery or someone who likes to inflict damage on the ferocious kemonos from a strategic location before going in for the kill, then this guide is for you. In this article

, we’ll discuss the mechanics and strategies behind using the bow in Wild Hearts.

How to use a bow in Wild Hearts

The bow is a ranged weapon in Wild Hearts, so you'll want to keep your distance from enemies while using it. You'll also need to aim carefully to hit your targets, as it can be challenging to use it first.

Another key aspect to keep in mind is that the bow can be charged up for more powerful shots. Hold down the attack button to charge up your shot and release it to fire. This is especially useful for taking out the tougher Kemono bosses.

Switching between Haya and Otoya stances

Getting adjusted to the bow can be a little complicated in Wild Hearts.

You’ll need to learn about the two different stances you can take when using the weapon Haya and Otoya.

The Haya is best for quick and agile attacks. Meanwhile, the Otoya is better for more powerful, charged-up shots. To switch between these stances, simply press the left or right trigger buttons.

The Haya is perfect for taking out weaker enemies quickly and efficiently. The rapid-fire ability allows you to shoot multiple arrows in quick succession, making it an excellent choice for crowd control.

The Otoya stance, on the other hand, is ideal for dealing massive damage to bosses and other tough enemies. Charging up your shots in this stance will allow you to deal significant damage, even to the Kemono with high health pools.

If the names feel complicated, then here's one easy way to remember both the stances. While in the Haya, your character will hold the bow horizontally, and in the Otoya stance, it will be vertically.

Bow combos & movesets

If you have mastered some of the best bow combos and movesets, then you can use them to take down swarms of enemies with ease.

One effective combo is to start with the Haya stance, and then use your rapid-fire ability to take out weaker enemies. Once the crowd has thinned out a bit, switch to the Otoya and charge up a shot to take out anyone remaining or deal massive damage to any Kemono boss.

Another powerful move you can use is the Air Shot. It allows you to jump into the air and fire a charged-up arrow, dealing massive damage to any enemies below you. This move is especially effective against groups as it can take out multiple targets at once.

Finally, don't forget about your special move, the Focus Shot. This ability allows you to slow down time and fire multiple arrows at once, dealing significant damage to anyone caught in the direction of an arrow blast.

List of all bows in Wild Hearts

Here are all the bow types that you can acquire in Wild Hearts:

Bow Type Element Attack Points Critical Hit Ratio Aromatic Plum Bow 61 - Aromatic Plum Bow 2 67 - Creeping Vine Bow Wood 72 - Creeping Vine Bow 2 Wood 97 - Edgestone Bow 56 - Edgestone Bow 2 56 - First Bloom Bow 60 - Freshet Bow Water 61 5% Hunting Bow 35 - Intoxicating Birch Bow 68 - Intoxicating Birch Bow 2 68 - Intoxicating Birch Bow 2 105 - Rocky Bow Earth 78 - Yashima Bow 117 -20%

By following the tips and tricks outlined in this guide, you should have a much better understanding of how to use the bow effectively. Remember to keep your distance, aim carefully, and switch between stances as needed to take down enemies.

